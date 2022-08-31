Blackford woman charged in crash that killed two fails in bid to move trial

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman charged in a crash that killed two members of a Montpelier family has failed in a bid to have her trial moved to another county.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, is charged with six felonies — two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors allege Bare was intoxicated on the evening of June 2, when her car crashed into a home at 165 W. Blaine Street in Montpelier. The house's owner, 73-year-old Jerry A. "Jake" Michael, was killed, as was his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds.

Two other family members — Jenson's sister, who was a few weeks shy of her second birthday, and their father — were also injured.

Bare's trial, in Blackford Superior Court, is set to begin on Sept. 13.

In recent weeks, Judge John N. Barry denied defense attorney Jarred Eib's motion for a change of venue.

Eib, of Marion, had reported "family members of the decedents... have engaged in a campaign via Facebook to publicize this cause in an effort to influence this case."

It noted a Facebook posting that called for supporters to attend a pre-trial hearing "to come and help us serve justice!"

After her arrest, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition asking that Bare be held without bond.

At the request of prosecutors, her bond was increased from $5,000 to $50,000.

The two most serious charges the Blackford County woman faces are Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms.

