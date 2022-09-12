Blackford woman pleads guilty in crash that killed child, great-grandfather

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman has pleaded guilty to causing a June crash that saw her car strike a Montpelier home, killing a 5-year-old boy and his great-grandfather.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, was scheduled to stand trial this week in Blackford Superior Court.

On Friday afternoon, however, Bare pleaded guilty to the six felony counts pending against her: two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count, resisting law enforcement, and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.

There is not a plea agreement placing limitations on the sentence Bare could receive. Judge Nick Barry set sentencing for Nov. 4.

Prosecutors said Bare was intoxicated on the evening of June 2, when her car crashed into a home at 165 W. Blaine Street in Montpelier. The home's owner, 73-year-old Jerry A. "Jake" Michael, and his great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed.

Also injured were Jenson's sister, then a few weeks shy of her second birthday, and their father.

The two most serious charges Bare pleaded guilty to — the counts of causing death when driving while intoxicated — are Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms.

In the wake of her arrest, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition asking that Bare be held without bond.

At the request of prosecutors, her bond was increased from $5,000 to $50,000.

An affidavit indicated Bare had twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated — in Howard County in 2015 and in Wells County in 2015.

