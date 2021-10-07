Blackhawk Growth's MindBio Therapeutics Brings Digital Mental Health Technology To Psychedelics Clinical Trials

Calgary, Alberta --News Direct-- Blackhawk Growth Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire – October 7, 2021 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR) (CNSX:BLR.CN) (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the “Company” or “Blackhawk”) is pleased to announce that MindBio Therapeutics is developing a mental health technology platform to integrate with psychedelic treatments in clinical trials in patients suffering pain who are susceptible to depression, existential distress and anxiety.

MindBio, a 100% owned subsidiary of Blackhawk, through its recent collaboration agreement with Digital Mind Technology, has begun to develop solutions to prevent deteriorating mental health. Cancer patients suffering pain will be able to access these solutions through their mobile devices, desktops and wearables.

Pain, endured unsustainably can lead to depression and anxiety. The foundational research and product development being progressed by MindBio, in its collaboration with Digital Mind Technology, is about creating new digital models to intervene in pain management experienced in cancer patients. The aim is to create interventions using technology to prevent negative mental health outcomes and apply these learnings to diverse patient cohorts.

MindBio Therapeutics aims to commercialize the intellectual property globally. As recently seen in Europe, some of these digital and web applications have the potential to reach reimbursement status, where therapeutic bodies and governments provide funding for the use of these digital therapeutics by doctor’s prescription. The first prescription digital health applications were approved for reimbursement in Germany in September 2020 by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices. Since then, many web applications have been reimbursed for use in a wide range of conditions including tinnitus, insomnia, anxiety, pain, obesity, migraine, and multiple sclerosis1.

Concurrently, MindBio Therapeutics through its psychedelics microdosing program at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, has had Phase 2 clinical trials microdosing LSD in late-stage cancer patients approved by the New Zealand government who have committed NZ$250,000 in funding to support this important efficacy work. In these trials, a small group of late-stage cancer patients will be trialled on a drug only vs a drug and mindfulness therapy and if successful will lead to a much larger phase 2 clinical trial.

MindBio is actively partnering and looking for acquisitions in technology solutions, clinics and treatments that fit strategically alongside its clinical trial drug development research activities.

“We are very pleased to be pioneering this collaboration and leading a multi-disciplinary framework in the psychedelics and mental health treatments ecosystem” says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. “This important work in mental wellness technology, digital therapies and psychedelics clinical research in oncology is paving the way for novel and emerging treatments to change the way mental health treatments are provided around the world.”

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.

