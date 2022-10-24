Blackhawk substitute teacher facing hundreds of charges linked to child porn

BEAVER FALLS – A local substitute teacher is facing hundreds of felony charges for possession of child pornography files.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Andrews on Oct. 17 after an investigation allegedly revealed Andrews had received and distributed child pornography over the course of eight years. The Blackhawk School District substitute teacher and former volunteer middle school cross-country coach now faces more than 200 felony charges related to possession of these images and videos.

State police first launched their investigation into Andrews after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The group of investigators told state troopers that a Yahoo email address belonging to someone in the area was being used to upload child porn to the internet.

After the account was linked to Andrews, investigators say the man admitted to distributing and receiving the materials from 2014 to July 19 of this year. During the investigation, officers say they found more than 2,300 images and videos of child pornography on Andrews' devices.

Blackhawk School District officials commented on the charges last week via social media, telling parents that none of the charges against Andrews involve students or staff at the school district.

Andrews' preliminary hearing is tentatively slated for Oct. 25.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Blackhawk School District substitute teacher facing child porn charges