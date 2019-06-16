Blackhawks trade Kahun for Pens D Maatta

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick Saturday.

Maatta, 24, had one goal and 13 assists in 60 games last season, his sixth with the Penguins. He has three years remaining on a six-year, $24.5 million contract he signed in February 2016.

Maatta had a career-high-tying 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 2017-18.

Kahun scored 13 goals and 24 assists as a rookie with the Blackhawks last season. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.

"Dominik had a great rookie season with the Blackhawks," said Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford in a statement. "He is a speedy, versatile player capable of playing all three forward positions. He also saw time on Chicago's power-play and penalty killing units. We are very excited for him to join our team."

Kahun will earn $925,000 next season.

