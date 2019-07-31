The Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Share Price Is Down 94% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Blackheath Resources Inc. (CVE:BHR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 50% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 94% in that time. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

See our latest analysis for Blackheath Resources

Blackheath Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Blackheath Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Blackheath Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Blackheath Resources had CA$111,934 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived -43% per year, over 5 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Blackheath Resources's cash levels have changed over time. You can see in the image below, how Blackheath Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:BHR Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Blackheath Resources shareholders are down 25% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 43% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.