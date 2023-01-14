Blackline Safety Corp.'s (TSE:BLN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 56% ownership, private companies own 25%

Every investor in Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Blackline Safety, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blackline Safety?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Blackline Safety does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Blackline Safety's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Blackline Safety. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is DAK Capital Inc with 25% of shares outstanding. RBC Global Asset Management Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.1% of common stock, and PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. holds about 2.6% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Cody Slater is the owner of 2.4% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 24 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Blackline Safety

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Blackline Safety Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$7.7m worth of the CA$134m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Blackline Safety. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Blackline Safety (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

