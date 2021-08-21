Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 279% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 1.1%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Blackline Safety wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Blackline Safety can boast revenue growth at a rate of 36% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 31% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Blackline Safety worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Blackline Safety will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Blackline Safety's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 29%. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 31% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Blackline Safety (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

