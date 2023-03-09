‘The Blacklist’ show crew member busted in deadly Brooklyn hit and run

A Queens man was charged with leaving a mortally-injured grandmother on the street after running her down in a crosswalk outside the Brooklyn Naval Yard last November, the Brooklyn district attorney announced Thursday.

Daniel Buckley, who worked in the yard as a swing truck operator for the hit television show “The Blacklist,” was behind the wheel of his 2005 GMC Envoy on Nov. 28, 2022, when he drove into oncoming traffic while leaving the job, authorities said.

The vehicle driven by the 67 year old then made an illegal turn to avoid a collision and slammed into Leah Kohn, 59, who died three weeks after she was struck by the car.

“Instead of stopping to call an ambulance or offer aid, this defendant heartlessly left the scene after he fatally struck a beloved grandmother and cherished member of the community,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

“After a thorough investigation, we will now seek to hold the defendant accountable for his dangerous and criminal conduct.”

According to Gonzalez, the defendant was leaving the site around 5:45 p.m. when he drove the wrong way on Kent Ave. before making the illegal turn onto Taylor St. and plowing into Kohn, a long-time secretary at Bais Rochel High School in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured his vehicle speeding off without stopping as the bleeding victim was left lying on the pavement, said Gonzalez, adding Kohn had the right of way.

The woman died Dec. 17, 2022, after suffering complications from blunt force trauma to her head, the DA said.

Buckley, who is due back in court on May 19, was indicted for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, reckless endangerment and other charges.

He is currently out on bail, and faces five-to-15 years behind bars if convicted of the charges.