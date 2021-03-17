Blacklisted Chinese firms eye lawsuits after Xiaomi win against Trump ban

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper

(Reuters) - Chinese companies targeted by a sweeping investment ban imposed by former President Donald Trump are considering suing the U.S. government after a federal judge on Friday suspended a similar blacklisting for Beijing-based smartphone maker Xiaomi.

Lawyers familiar with the matter said some of the banned Chinese companies are in talks with law firms including Steptoe & Johnson and Hogan Lovells, emboldened by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras' preliminary order halting Xiaomi's inclusion on a U.S. list of alleged Communist Chinese military companies that are subject to an investment ban.

The Trump administration's move to blacklist Xiaomi Corp, which knocked $10 billion off its market share and sent its shares down 9.5 percent in January, would have forced investors to completely divest their stakes in the company.

"Companies are reaching out to lawyers to challenge the listings and the grounds for the listings," said Wendy Wysong, managing partner of the Hong Kong office of Steptoe & Johnson, a worldwide law firm headquartered in Washington. Wysong and a person familiar with Hogan Lovells, another global law firm, declined to name the companies involved in discussions.

Contreras flagged the U.S. government's "deeply flawed" process for including the company in the investment ban, based on just two key criteria: its development of 5G technology and artificial intelligence, which the Defense Department alleges are "essential to modern military operations," and an award given to Xiaomi founder and Chief Executive Lei Jun from an organization said to help the Chinese government eliminate barriers between commercial and military sectors.

The judge noted that 5G and AI technologies were fast becoming standard in consumer electronics, and that over 500 entrepreneurs had received the same award as Lei since 2004, including the leaders of an infant formula company.

"The facts that led to Xiaomi's designation are almost laughable, and I think it absolutely is going to lead to additional companies seeking relief," said Washington lawyer Brian Egan, a former legal adviser in both the White House and State Department who also works at Steptoe.

GOVERNMENT UNDECIDED ON PATH FORWARD

In a joint filing on Tuesday, the government said it had not decided on the "appropriate path forward" in the Xiaomi case in light of the judge's decision.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, which is defending the case, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Department of Defense referred questions to the White House, which has not responded.

Xiaomi and 43 other companies were added https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy in the waning months of the Trump administration to the blacklist, which was mandated by a 1999 law requiring the Defense Department to publish a compilation of companies "owned or controlled" by the Chinese military.

Seeking to cement a tough line on China and box his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, into hardline policies, Trump signed an executive order that was later expanded to bar all U.S. investors from holding securities in the named companies beginning on Nov. 11, 2021.

Other companies listed include video surveillance giant Hikvision, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) and China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

SMIC, Hikvision and CNOOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Luokung Technology Corp, a mapping technology company on the list, also sued the U.S. government earlier this month, and is expected to seek preliminary relief similar to that awarded to Xiaomi.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada asks court to dismiss two of Huawei CFO Meng's arguments in extradition case

    Canada has called for two of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's main arguments in her fight against U.S. extradition to be dismissed, saying her claims are not backed with evidence and one issue has been ruled on, court documents released on Tuesday showed. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, who has said she is innocent, has since been on house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Japan exports fall as China, U.S. demand weakens

    Japanese exports fell much faster than expected in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments weakened, a source of concern for the world's third-largest economy as it tries to prop up growth. The prospects for a U.S. recovery may ease concerns about the outlook for Japan's economy, however, which is seen slowing in the current quarter due to new COVID curbs that have hit service-sector activity. Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese exports fell 4.5% year-on-year in February, hurt by decline in U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles.

  • Asian Stocks Mixed, Dollar Edges Up Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated Wednesday as investors weighed the strength of the economic recovery in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s policy statement. Benchmark Treasury yields hovered near their highest levels in over a year.Equity benchmarks were steady in Japan and down in Australia and South Korea. Shares in China and Hong Kong rallied off early lows. U.S. equity futures wavered after losses in energy and industrials dragged on the S&P 500, snapping three sessions of record-breaking gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record high, while Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.The Treasury 10-year yield traded around 1.62% ahead of day two of the Fed’s meeting, and a 20-year bond auction drew strong demand. Market-implied inflation expectations are at 12-year highs, and oil was steady below $65 a barrel. The dollar was stronger versus most major peers.The Fed’s new projections for rates and the economy, due Wednesday, are center stage as the global recovery gains traction. Rates markets are positioned for a hike sooner than the central bank’s current guidance suggests, with rising inflation expectations boosting bond yields and sparking a rotation from growth to value stocks. Seasoned bond investor Bill Gross predicted in a Bloomberg TV interview that inflation will rise to 3% to 4% in the coming months.“The concern is the assets that have worked best over the last decade -- rates, credit of all kinds and also long duration equities -- may not be the only games in town anymore,” said David Wong, investment strategist at AllianceBernstein.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $56,000, down from a weekend peak above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures slipped 0.1% as of 11:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%.Topix index was flat.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 0.9%.Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%.Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1%.CSI 300 Index rallied 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen fell 0.1% to 109.13 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5067 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1895, down 0.1%BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.72 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,731.49 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xiaomi Soars After Court Questions Pentagon Blacklist. What It Could Mean for Other Blacklisted Chinese Companies.

    Shares of (1810)  soared after a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to an investment ban on the technology company, calling the Pentagon’s process for blacklisting the company “deeply flawed” and raising questions about the restrictions on other companies on the Defense Department’s blacklist of companies with ties to China’s military. In Hong Kong trading on Monday, Xiaomi (1810.Hong Kong) shares rose 7% . The Pentagon blacklist has created a good deal of market confusion.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap

    World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week after the U.S. government passed a massive coronavirus relief bill. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades.

  • China's Yunnan vows ecological 'security barrier' to limit disease risks

    In the border district of Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan province, the global pandemic has put residents of the small ethnic minority village of Mandian under pressure to change old habits. "Because of environmental protection, we aren't allowed to go in anymore," said local resident Yu Yao. Home to around half of the country's protected animal and plant species, Yunnan is on the front line of China's efforts to redefine its relationship with nature and reduce health risks.

  • Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday on worries about rocky demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in U.S. refinery activity were boosted by industry data that showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 5 cents to $64.75 a barrel at 0229 GMT, after climbing as much as 28 cents in early trade. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.29 a barrel, after initially gaining as much as 23 cents.

  • Japan households amass record financial assets as COVID-19 crimps spending

    Japanese households' financial assets hit a fresh record near 2 quadrillion yen last year, half of which was in cash and bank deposits, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic encouraged them to save rather than spend. The balance of financial assets held by households rose 2.9% from a year earlier to a record 1,948 trillion yen ($17.85 trillion) as of the end of December, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,056 trillion yen was in cash and deposits, as curbs to prevent the spread of the virus kept consumers at home and away from shops and outdoor activities, the data showed.

  • Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch While Delaying Marquee Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry.Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the chip shortage to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholders meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Note -- one of its best-selling models -- this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its line-up.Industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Innolux Corp. have in recent weeks warned of longer-than anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business, the executive said.“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.”The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeSamsung’s shares were largely unchanged in Seoul. Chipmakers like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of chips, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets. The deficit has closed auto plants around the world and now threatens supply of other products.Carmakers got hit first in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on $61 billion of sales this year alone. Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of U.S. and Canada plants, underscoring the deepening crisis.Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments -- such as in more mature semiconductors where it takes time to build capacity -- could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices if it persists. Semiconductors are now near the top of official agendas from Washington to Brussels.On Tuesday, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. -- the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones -- joined a chorus of industry executives stressing it’ll take time to resolve imbalances in demand and supply.“We see a shortage, we feel it. But the impact for most of our customers is not that big,” Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei. “For certain customers that have better than expected orders, then there’s some impact. For major customers that plan well, where there’s no big surge on orders, those customers are doing fine.”Koh said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021’s second half, breaking a years-long streak of annual launches for the marquee line.“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio,” he said. “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Schoolkids race electric Formula 24 cars

    These schoolkids are racing electric Formula 24 carsLocation: Getxo, SpainGreenpower Iberia supplied their schools with the basic equipmentready for the students to modify the vehicles themselvesLocation: Bilbao, SpainThe strategy for the race is to use battery power efficientlyThe team able to complete the highest number of laps within 90 minutes winsThe project started in the UK in the 1990sas a way of promoting science subjects and raising awarenessabout alternative energy sources, climate change and pollution issues(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) STUDENT ALBERTO CASTILLO, 15, SAYING:"Apart from being fun and interesting, you can learn mechanics, electrics and then you compete. You learn things from the realm of engineering, more things for the future."(SOUNDBITE) (English) STUDENT TOMAS CIFRIAN,14, SAYING:"Climate change. It's a very good idea to have electric cars to stop climate change. Make the world a bit more hospitable for us."

  • TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise despite strong auction ahead of Fed

    The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached 1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was last up 1.1 basis points at 1.6179%. A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , steepened by about 2 basis points at 147.07 basis points.

  • Party's over for behind-the-scenes workers in Hollywood awards season

    A year ago, photographer Alberto Rodriguez would have been jostling for position on a celebrity red carpet during Hollywood's hectic awards season. Today, with award shows going virtual, you're more likely to find the 20-year veteran delivering food for Uber. It also threw out of work the security guards, florists, caterers, waiters, limousine drivers and photographers who make a living from the parties, movie premieres and lunches that take place around the Golden Globes, Grammys, Oscars and multiple other show business events between January and March.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet details his COVID-19 experience

    Fred VanVleet has been giving out a lot of hugs lately, for the simple fact that he's thrilled to know the worst of his COVID-19 experience is now over. For the Toronto Raptors, that news couldn't come quickly enough. VanVleet and three other Raptors - Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw - were back with the team for practice Tuesday, after missing more than two weeks for virus-related reasons.

  • Munis Become Refuge From Bond Market Losses With Yields Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s municipal bonds are proving to be a haven for fixed-income investors.Even as speculation about resurgent economic growth drove up yields on corporate bonds and Treasuries this month -- saddling investors with losses -- tax-exempt debt moved in the opposite direction. Benchmark municipal-bond yields have dropped so far in March, delivering investors a return of 0.72%, according to the Bloomberg Barclays index.The disconnect is coming as investors plow back into the municipal market following a selloff late last month, with both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds seeing an influx of cash.President Joe Biden’s rescue plan is poised to provide a massive infusion of aid to states, cities, school districts and public transportation systems to make up for the financial toll of the pandemic, promising to remove any stress from a wide swath of the market. At the same time, the pace of new debt sales has slowed and potential moves to raise taxes on the highest earners at the state and federal levels may further fuel demand.Related analysis: Stimulus Tsunami Unleashes Even Stronger Muni-Market Tailwinds“We have too little tax-exempt supply for every dollar of investor demand. There are just far more muni bond investors than there are issuers now,” said Matt Fabian, managing director of Municipal Market Analytics. “That’s a condition that will only get worse if taxes rise.”The demand is driving a closely watched gauge -- the ratio of municipal yields to those on Treasuries -- back toward the record lows hit last month, indicating that state and local government bonds have gotten more pricey in comparison. Ten-year municipal bonds yielded about 62% of Treasuries by the end of last week, not far from a low of 54% in mid-February.Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Vikram Rai on Monday said they expect the municipal market’s outperformance to continue given the positive effect the stimulus will have on government agencies that have issued bonds.“While we still fear fund flow related volatility ahead, our moderately bullish outlook on tax-exempt paper remains in effect,” the report said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion after IPO halt - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is about a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most-valuable unlisted tech firm, yet is far below the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a huge windfall crashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • Why good news for the economy can be a drag on your 401(k)

    A huge shift is underway within the stock market, one that might roil your 401(k) in the short term, but one that many professional investors also see leading to longer-lasting gains. Since their recent tumble, tech stocks have come back as worries about inflation have been tamped down a bit.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – $1744.30 Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into $1787.30

    The short-term direction of the gold market is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $1744.30.

  • LeBron James becomes partner of Liverpool FC owners

    The basketball legend becomes a minor partner in the sports group that also owns the Boston Red Sox.

  • McConnell just ruled out any Republican support for tax hikes to pay for a Biden infrastructure package

    McConnell's comments set the stage for Democrats to bypass the GOP on a follow-up economic recovery bill, similar to how the stimulus package passed.

  • Dad of 3 kids killed in DUI crash sends message to accused driver

    The man accused of the crash sits behind bars, but the question remains, why a deputy let him go during a stop minutes before the crash.