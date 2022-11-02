"Blackmailers give up": Ukrainian President's Office on Russia's decision to return to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukrainian President, believes that the "Russian blackmailer" [i.e. Vladimir Putin] surrenders to those who are stronger; this can be seen in the example of Russia's decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, thanks to the intermediation of Türkiye.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "What lesson should Western leaders learn from ‘Ottoman grain diplomacy’? A ‘blackmailer’ with Russian roots is inferior to those who are stronger and know how to state their position clearly.

The way to ‘pacify’ the aggressor lies through a reasonable demonstration of force."

Background:

Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the attack on vessels of the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol (Crimea) on 29 October.

The UN then stated that all agreements remained in force and that inspectors of the organisation would carry on checking the ships.

The very next day [31 October], Putin began to hint that the Russian Federation was prepared to return to the agreement; on 2 November, Russia’s Ministry of Defence announced its return to the grain deal following receipt of "guarantees" from Ukraine.

Amir Abdullah, UN Permanent Representative to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, welcomed Moscow's return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!