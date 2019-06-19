Blackmon collects 3-plus hits for fifth straight game

Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon was 3-for-4 through seven innings on Tuesday night, making him the second player in the past 45 years to have five consecutive games with at least three hits.

Blackmon doubled to lead off the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, singled in the third, lined out in the fifth and singled in the seventh.

The streak started when Blackmon went 4-for-5 on Thursday against the Padres in Denver. He then went 4-for-7, 4-for-6 and 3-for-6 to complete the San Diego series ahead of an off day Monday.

The most recent player with five consecutive three-hit games was the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve in July 2017. Altuve was the first to do it since the Kansas City Royals' George Brett had a six-game run in May 1976.

Only 12 players have accomplished the feat since 1901, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The list includes two players who stretched their streaks to six games, Brett and Jimmy Johnston of the 1923 Brooklyn Robins.

