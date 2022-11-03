Blackout in central Moscow: ministers sit in dark during meeting with Putin

There has been a blackout in Moskva-City (Moscow City), a business quarter of the Russian capital; due to this, two ministers have been sitting in the dark during the meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets RBC, RIA Novosti, and TASS

Details: As RBC states, three towers of Moskva-City have been cut off the grid, including the IQ quarter complex where three ministries are located, including the Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

It was obvious that the ministries did not have electricity during the livestream of the meeting with Putin. It was clear that Maksim Reshetnikov, Minister of Economic Development, and Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade, were sitting in the dark.

Putin suggested that Reshetnikov, who was in the Moskva-City at the time, report on investments, and expressed his hope that being left without electricity would not interfere with the meeting.

However, the ministers had the power back before Reshetnikov’s report started.

photo: RBC

According to the information provided by RIA Novosti, only one tower of the Moskva-City is still without electricity. As per the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the power in that tower is back already.

TASS reported, citing emergency services, that a power surge was the reason for the blackout in the IQ quarter; approximately 100 people have been evacuated from the building.

Previously: Russia has been aggressively destroying energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine since 10 October. Due to this, many regions have stabilisation and emergency blackouts.