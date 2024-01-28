"Blackout" license plates, popular in Iowa and Minnesota, could hit the road in Wisconsin

As of July 1, 2019, special edition "blackout" license plates became available to Iowa drivers.

A throwback specialty license plate design popular in neighboring Iowa and Minnesota could become available in Wisconsin, if a new bill in the state Legislature picks up speed.

The "blackout" design, which features the license number and the word "Wisconsin" in white lettering on a black background, would be established under a proposal introduced last week by Rep. Paul Melotik, R-Grafton, and Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.

"The throwback design, embraced by other states, adds a touch of nostalgia and individuality to our vehicles," the lawmakers wrote in a memo seeking co-sponsors. "Not only will this bring a sense of unity and pride among vehicle owners, but it also has the potential to contribute significantly to the state's revenue."

The design is exceedingly popular in Iowa, where the plates have generated $30 million in revenue, the lawmakers cited. When Minnesota introduced the plates at the start of January, more than 1,600 were sold in the first two days. The design is also common in Colorado and Mississippi.

If the design is approved in Wisconsin, it would cost $25 more than standard plates, plus a $25 annual renewal fee. After the state Department of Transportation collects enough revenue to cover the initial costs of production, the rest would go toward funding state transportation projects.

The "blackout" design is similar to another popular specialty design in Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake’s Road America plate, which costs an additional $15. The race course is outlined in white on a black background.

Specialty license plate proposals no longer need to go through the entire Legislature and be approved by the governor. Groups can submit an application that includes 500 signatures from people who intend to buy the plate and pay a $15,500 development fee.

After that, there's a public comment period, and then the Legislature's transportation committees sign off. The International Crane Foundation just went through that public comment process for a new specialty plate.

Finally, the DOT's development phase can take up to a year. So the "blackout" design might not be ready to hit the roads in the immediate future.

More than 50 specialty license plates are available in Wisconsin that recognize universities, sports teams, endangered resources, charities, veterans, emergency workers, and hobbies like amateur radio. Many specialty plates also require a tax-deductible donation to the cause, in addition to the plate fee.

