Europe Braces for Winter Gas Shortages, Blackouts: Energy Update

Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The threat of energy rationing in Europe is still real as the German regulator warned that there will likely be gas shortages this winter.

The impact of the crisis is reverberating through the economy and markets. The German government is ready to take a stake in troubled gas supplier VNG AG, after Uniper SE said this week that a nationalization of the company was under consideration.

Warning signs are piling up elsewhere too, with Electricite de France SA saying the crisis could last beyond this winter. The company’s ongoing issues with nuclear reactors -- which it estimates will hit earnings by 29 billion euros ($29 billion) this year -- means France’s need for more electricity imports will likely to be a big driver of power prices during the colder months throughout Europe.

The European Commission this week unveiled radical intervention plans including raising 140 billion euros for consumers from energy companies’ earnings, mandatory curb on peak power demand and boosting liquidity. But traders are weighing the efficacy of those steps with the official start of the heating season just weeks away.

Key Developments:

  • Germany mulls VNG stake

  • Europe prepares blackout plans

  • Spain supports move to replace Dutch gas benchmark

  • Norway open to crisis talks with Europe

  • Intervention plan gets renewable-energy pushback

  • EDF raises earnings hit to $29 billion

(Timestamps in London.)

Spain Favors Ditching Dutch Gas Benchmark (3:28 p.m.)

Spain supports proposals to replace Dutch TTF futures as the benchmark gas contract for Europe to tame current “crazy” prices, the country’s top energy official said.

The EU announced plans on Wednesday for a new price index for imports of liquefied natural gas, not linked to TTF. Spain’s environmental transition minister Teresa Ribera, sees a “growing alignment” in Europe around the idea of boosting transparency and reducing the reliance on a single benchmark for gas pricing, she said in an interview.

Poland to Cap Power Prices, Plans Windfall Tax (2:54 p.m.)

The government will freeze household electricity prices for 2023 at this year’s level for annual consumption up to 2,000 kilowatt-hours, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference in Warsaw. The cost of its measures is likely to exceed 30 billion zloty ($6.4 billion). Poland also plans a windfall tax on the energy industry, to fund part of program to shield consumers against rising power prices.

Lithuania Eyes Windfall Tax Deal With Sweden (1:45 p.m.)

Lithuania is looking to sign a deal with Sweden that will help ensure it benefits from the European Union’s proposed windfall tax on energy producers. The Baltic nation, which imports most of its electricity, risks losing out on the EU’s plan to raise money from energy companies’ profits because the country doesn’t have enough generation capacity, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. The bloc’s proposal indicates that some states reliant on energy imports should secure some funding through bilateral deals with exporting countries.

Germany’s Big Gas Users Urged to Go on Diet (1:26 p.m.)

Germany’s energy regulator called on industrial consumers to cut back on their consumption of gas as part of efforts to avoid compulsory rationing. The Federal Network Agency has developed a gas auction model under which companies can offer a price at which they would be willing to reduce consumption. Starting with the lowest offer, market manager Trading Hub Europe would purchase volumes from the companies until availability and consumption were balanced.

Norway Open to EU Talk to Resolve Crisis (12:48 p.m.)

Norway and its gas producers are willing to negotiate with the EU in order to resolve the continent’s energy crisis. “We are not closing any doors for any kind of dialogue or contact,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said. “It’s not in Norway’s interest that we have extraordinary gas price hikes. We are ready to listen to the companies and see whatever role we can play.”

Norway and the EU have initiated a task force to develop ways to manage Europe’s gas shortage. Store met this morning with executives from his country’s largest oil and gas producers including Equinor ASA, Aker BP ASA and Var Energi ASA.

EU Intervention Plan Gets Green Deal Pushback (12:42 p.m.)

The European Union’s emergency plan to ease an unprecedented energy crisis is getting some pushback over concerns that it could undermine the bloc’s famously ambitious climate goals.

The EU’s executive arm on Wednesday proposed temporarily capping the revenues of utilities that rely on technologies such as solar, wind and hydropower and rechanneling the profits to help consumers offset soaring energy costs.

“The proposed cap on revenues will make life much more difficult for renewable investors,” Kristian Ruby, secretary-general of power companies’ association Eurelectric, told Bloomberg. “It will create fundamental uncertainty over revenue flows.”

Berlin Plans Delay of Gas-Levy Payments: DPA (12:15 p.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to postpone initial payments of a new gas levy until the end of October, news agency DPA reported, citing a draft policy document from Habeck’s ministry. The government still plans to have a mechanism for gas levy in place from Oct. 1, DPA said.

Baltic Nations Seek Energy-Price Ceilings (11:44 a.m.)

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- which are seeing the highest inflation in the EU -- are preparing energy-price ceilings. The Estonian parliament on Thursday passed a law requiring the state-owned supplier to give households a subsidized electricity rate. The measure, which would be financed by the government’s carbon credit revenues, aims to offer consumers an alternative to soaring market-based power prices. Lithuania and Latvia are working on similar measures.

Germany Weighs Schwedt Refinery Stake: Report (11:25 a.m.)

The German government may take a stake in the PCK oil refinery in Schwedt to support the struggling facility, and a trusteeship is also under consideration, Der Spiegel reported, without identifying the source of its information. Details of the plan are to be presented Friday at a news conference with officials including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the magazine said. Scholz’s office, the economy ministry and Brandenburg authorities declined to comment to Spiegel.

Berlin Is Also Considering a Rescue for VNG (10:33 a.m.)

Germany is ready to take a stake in a second domestic natural gas supplier to contain a worsening energy crisis that’s already prompted talks on the potential nationalization of energy giant Uniper. A rescue package for VNG, a subsidiary of German utility EnBW AG, could include a capital injection that would give the government a minority stake in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

VNG, which supplies gas to approximately 400 municipal utilities and industrial operators, submitted an application for state aid last week.

Greek Ship Transports Russia Coal (10:24 a.m.)

A vessel managed by a company based in Greece transported coal from a port in Russia late last month, after European Union sanctions on the commodity had come into force, according to maritime data reviewed by Bloomberg.

The ship, the Stavros, completed loading of 53,000 tons of coal from Russia’s Taman Bulk Cargo Terminal on Aug. 29, according to data from analytics firms Kpler and Logistic OS. It arrived at a port near the city of Iskenderun in Turkey on Sept. 5, Bloomberg ship-tracking data show.

Gas Crisis Holding Stocks ‘Hostage’: Barclays (10:11 a.m.)

European governments’ fiscal response to the energy crisis isn’t likely to sway the sour mood surrounding the region’s equities as there’s “no quick fix,” according to Barclays Plc strategists.

“The magnitude of additional fiscal intervention is the wild card,” strategists including Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. But market “sentiment remains hostage to the direction of gas, absent a long-term solution.”

Italy Can Survive the Winter: Eni (9:17 a.m.)

Italy “can make it” through the coming winter even without gas from Russia, assuming temperatures remain mild, Eni SpA Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said. His optimism is based on gas storage facilities at 90% of capacity and supply from elsewhere, Descalzi said at an event Wednesday. “Algeria has already doubled gas supply to Italy,” he said.

Gas Prices Rise (8:40 a.m.)

Natural gas increased for a third day as traders weighed whether Europe’s steps to contain the energy crisis will be enough to curb costs after a price cap proposal wasn’t included.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 12% to 244.5 euros a megawatt-hour. Uncertainties remain on how the measures will be implemented as member states are divided and have to sign off on. The proposals also didn’t include any solutions on how to add gas supply to a market that’s been tight ever since Russian shipments were cut.

EDF Sees Earnings Hit From Low Nuclear Output (8:20 a.m.)

EDF is expecting a 29 billion-euro hit to earnings as it grapples with extended outages at its nuclear fleet. The company has given the government assurances that it will make every effort to get more stations back online this winter.

The estimated hit to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization has widened by 5 billion euros.

German Regulator Warns of Gas Shortages (8:05 a.m.)

Germany will likely face “waves” of gas shortages this winter, Klaus Mueller, president of the country’s energy regulator, told Handelsblatt in an interview. There isn’t a clear plan yet for which industries would have supplies rationed yet, he said.

“I expect waves: there are gas shortages, they go, they come back, they appear here, sometimes there, possibly throughout Germany,” Mueller said. “If we get a very cold winter, we have a problem.”

