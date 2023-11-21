Thanksgiving: 'Blackout Wednesday' prompts drink-driving concerns

US officials have seen elevated rates of drink-driving incidents on Thanksgiving Eve

Officials are warning Americans to be cautious on "Blackout Wednesday", the night before Thanksgiving, because of heavy holiday alcohol consumption.

Considered the heaviest drinking night of the year, it has led to annual spikes in drink-driving car crashes.

In 2021, 36 drivers were involved in fatal alcohol-related crashes on Thanksgiving Eve, according to the US Department of Transportation.

To curb the accidents, some towns are offering discounted rides on Wednesday.

For instance, in Norfolk, Virginia, a local organisation has partnered with Lyft to provide rides at a reduced rate the night before Thanksgiving to ensure "you make it to the Thanksgiving table".

Local police departments across the US have also shared plans to increase the law enforcement presence on roadways on "Blackout Wednesday". Some departments in smaller communities have even offered safe rides home if necessary.

Because few people work on Thanksgiving in the US, the night before - also dubbed "Drinksgiving" - is a popular party night where many people gather to catch up with friends and drink.

Lyft and Uber did not immediately respond when asked whether the ride-share companies were participating in broader "Drinksgiving" deals.

The Transportation Department, however, has launched a campaign called "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" to warn of the dangers of drinking too much and operating a vehicle during the holiday weekend.

During the gatherings, some cities see their worst drink-driving rates of the year.

From 2017 to 2021, 137 drivers were involved in alcohol-related fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve, according to the Transportation Department. Drivers aged 21 to 24 made up 44% of the alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes, the agency said.

About one-third of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes involve drink drivers.

The Transportation Department is advising Americans to plan ahead and to avoid driving even if they have had only one drink,. It encouraged them to call a friend, a taxi or ride-share company instead of getting behind the wheel.