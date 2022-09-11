Blackouts reported in Kharkiv, Sumy and other Oblasts

KATERYNA TSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:23

In various districts of Kharkiv and across Kharkiv Oblast, residents report lack of electricity supply; blackouts are also reported in Poltava and Sumy Oblasts.

Source: Suspilne [Ukraine’s public broadcaster]; Suspilne Kharkiv [local branch of Suspilne]; Derhachi City Council; Dmytro Zhyvytskyi; head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Residents of Kharkiv report a lack of electricity in various areas of the city. Similarly, there is no electricity in Lozova, writes Suspilne Kharkiv.

Kharkivoblenerho [the local electricity supplier] and the Kharkiv City Council did not give the media any information about the reason for the lack of electricity supply.

According to Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, local utility services are dealing with the issue.

Later, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, announced that the Russians had hit an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "As a result of the hit, the light went out in many areas of the city. For the same reason, there is no water in the same areas - the pumps are not working.

This is a vile and cynical revenge of the Russian aggressor for the successes of our army at the front, in particular, in Kharkiv Oblast."

More details:

Derhachi City Council reported that the territory of the hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories] is completely cut off the grid due to the fact that the invaders hit critical infrastructure facilities.

Suspilne also reports that there is no water supply in some neighbourhoods of Poltava, and some locals say there is no electricity supply.

There is also no electricity supply in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, said: "Electricity and water supply in the Oblast will soon be restored. Power engineers are already working."

In addition, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said that the voltage in the power grid had dropped throughout the Oblast.

Quote from Zhyvytskyi: "I recommend, if possible, that electrical appliances and other household appliances are turned off to avoid any damage to them!

The power grid of the Oblast remains unstable due to the destruction caused by Russian bombing in March. Attacks by Russian-fascist troops on energy supply facilities in Ukraine are also possible," he wrote.

Residents report problems with electricity even in Belgorod, Russia. According to the mayor of the city, Belgorod is partially off the grid due to a failure at the Yuzhnaya Substation, where there was a major accident on Thursday. Energy companies promise to restore the supply within an hour, writes RIA Novosti.

Background: Air-raid sirens were sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine on the evening of Sunday, 11 September, except for Russian-occupied Crimea.

