BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets new world record with 1 billion Spotify streams of ‘Money’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently added another Guinness World Record under her belt after her track “Money” surpassed the 1-billion stream mark on Spotify.

Making history: The Guinness World Records organization announced on Wednesday that Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, 26, set a new world record for “Money” as the “first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.”

Released on Nov. 9, 2021, “Money," a B-side track from her single debut album “Lalisa” was Lisa's second solo single.

As a solo artist: Lisa has several Guinness World Records under her name as a solo artist, including being the first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards and at the MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best K-Pop category, as well as setting a new record for the most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist, to name a few.

Lisa previously set a record for the first album by a solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify on April 28, 2023.

With their group: Besides her solo career, Lisa has also set other Guinness World Records as a member of BLACKPINK. The records include most subscribers for a band on YouTube set on April 22, 2021, the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Official U.K. Albums chart for the female category on Sept. 29, 2022, the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for Females category on Oct. 1, 2022, the most-streamed female group on Spotify on March 3, 2023, and most-viewed music channel on YouTube as a group on April 12, 2023.

Their song “How You Like That” also set several Guinness World Records after its release on June 26, 2020.

Latest update: Lisa’s latest Guinness World Record news came amid recent reports suggesting that three of the four members of the group — Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa — are not looking to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment. The three may also continue appearing as BLACKPINK despite being under different agencies, much like the current situation with Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun.

The only member in the group who reportedly agreed to sign under YG Entertainment is Rosé.

