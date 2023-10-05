BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares photos of her debut at Paris’ Crazy Horse cabaret

[Source]

Many BLACKPINK fans, affectionately known as BLINKS, are loving the pictures Lisa recently uploaded to her Instagram, showing the costumes she donned for her show at Paris' Crazy Horse cabaret last week.

Key details: Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, 26, thanked Crazy Horse for the “amazing experience” she had last week in an Instagram post on Thursday, even writing in the post description, “Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot.”

Accompanying Lisa’s Instagram post is a set of photos taken of her performance at Crazy Horse, showing the BLACKPINK member dressed in skin-revealing outfits.

How the fans reacted: Many BLINKS praised Lisa’s pictures from Crazy Horse, with one Instagram user commenting in all capitalized letters, “Lalisa in her hottie era.”

“Our Barbie doll,” another fan wrote, “I will always support you my lalalisa.”

“Someone switch the definition of perfection. Lisa is the new definition,” another Instagram user proclaimed.

Making history: Lisa made history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the historic Crazy Horse. Her shows, which ran for three days starting on Sept. 28 up to Sept. 30, were reportedly attended by several celebrity visitors, including her BLACKPINK groupmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé.

She remained covered: Some international fans who saw Lisa’s performance at Crazy Horse reportedly claimed that the K-pop idol never went nude in the show and always remained covered to some extent.

One international fan recalled seeing the “LALISA” singer stripping off her outfit for her part in the solo act “Crisis? What Crisis!?" and ending up in her bra and underwear.

