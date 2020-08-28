BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez drop 'Ice Cream' music video

While the dog days of summer are winding down, that didn't stop BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez from making people sweat listening to their new single, "Ice Cream."

The highly anticipated collaboration and accompanying music video, which celebrates the tasty treat, both dropped Friday.

Those paying attention to the lyrics will quickly realize, though, the ladies aren't singing about actual ice cream. They're talking about themselves in a song filled with frisky double entendres.

"I know that my heart could be so cold / But I'm sweet for you come put me in a cone / You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting / He's my favorite flavor / Always gonna pick him," Gomez and the K-pop girl group flirtatiously sing in some of the tamer lyrics.

The song's cheerful beat stands in direct contrast to the song's mature lyrics, along with the chorus where the girls playfully chant, "Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'."

As for the flirty music video, it sports bright and colorful imagery, transporting the girls to an ice cream fantasy land that features some adorable animals -- such as a golden retriever and a capybara -- along with chocolate-covered houses, retro ice cream parlors and a hot pink tennis court.

The clip ends with the singers playing in an ice cream amusement park complete with a blow-up slide and metallic pink Mercedes Benz power wheels.

"Ice Cream" follows BLACKPINK's Billboard-topping "How You Like That," which also broke several YouTube records, including most-viewed music video in 24 hours along with most viewers for a video premiere.

Their record, "The Album," drops Oct. 10.

