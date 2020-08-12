BLACKPINK is teaming up with Selena Gomez for new music

After teasing fans for weeks that new music is on the way and will feature a special guest, K-pop group BLACKPINK revealed on Tuesday they're teaming up with Selena Gomez.

The girl group -- which comprises members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo -- confirmed the Rare Beauty mogul will appear on the second single off their upcoming studio effort "The Album." While they didn't disclose the title of their latest song and simply opted to advertise it as "The New Single," they told fans the collaboration drops Friday, Aug. 28.

Gomez also kept information about the upcoming track under wraps and shared news of the upcoming single with her 186 million followers on Tuesday. "So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" she wrote.

Fans can pre-save the new single now on the group's official website.

The untitled release follows BLACKPINK's "How You Like That," which shot to the top of Billboard's World Digital Song sales chart and also broke several YouTube records, including most-viewed video and music video in 24 hours along with most viewers for a video premiere.

BLACKPINK's next record, "The Album," drops Oct. 10.

