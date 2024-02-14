Blackpink's Rose reveals new solo song, asks fans for solo fandom name

[Source]

Blackpink's Rose has sparked excitement among fans after revealing a preview of her upcoming solo plans and asking for suggestions for a solo fandom name.

Solo sneak peek: On her 27th birthday, Feb. 11, Rose took to her new broadcast channel on Instagram to share a 20-second snippet of "Vampirehollie," her debut song as a solo artist, reported Daum. The surprise reveal marked the first public glimpse into her solo career since the group did not renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023.

Message to fans: Rose expressed gratitude to Blackpink fans, also known as Blinks, for their birthday wishes and committed to delivering her best work in the future.

She then asked fans to recommend one name for her solo fandom in exchange for the song teaser she shared, according to Korea.com. Later on, she revealed that she’s been "reading through [the fans] suggestions" for her solo fandom name to form a unique community for her supporters.

Fan reactions: While specific details about Rose's solo activities remain unknown, fans expressed excitement for the artist's solo career.

When will the full version of that song out? It's so good....will it be out this year!!!?" a user in the channel commented.

"Just by the 20 seconds, I can tell that it's a good song," another fan remarked.

"Her voice is too good to be kept away....Please give us many good songs<3," a commenter added.

Solo careers of other members: Rose's upcoming solo debut comes amid similar activities from her fellow Blackpink members. Jennie and Lisa have already established their independent labels, while Jisoo is set to embark on her activities under her brother's company, Blishoo.

