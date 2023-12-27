Blackpool breast cancer survivor realises nursing dream

A breast cancer survivor has said she is "super proud" to finally achieve her dream of becoming a nurse after having to pause her degree for treatment.

Michelle Lomas, of Blackpool, was near the end of her adult nursing degree apprenticeship when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 52-year-old said it was "really tough" but she was "absolutely determined" to finish her course, graduate and become a registered nurse.

She now works as a nurse in Garstang.

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) graduate said: "I went through very aggressive treatment and I had to leave my studies and my base placement for 10 months.

"It was really tough and there were loads of times when most people would've thrown in the towel but that wasn't me."

Ms Lomas said she was "eternally grateful" to her husband, Paul, team leader Karen Lawson and UCLan personal tutor Kim Slater for supporting and encouraging her.

They all went to her graduation ceremony to see her don her cap and gown and take to the stage.

The mother-of-two said: "I am super proud of my achievement."

'Go for it'

Ms Lomas said she had been "absolutely determined" to fulfil her "lifelong dream" which she had put aside for a long time to care for older relatives and raise her children.

"When they got a bit older, I decided it was time to think about what I could do to make my dream a reality," she said.

She has worked for the NHS since 1995 but it was only in 2009 that she enrolled on a two-year foundation degree in health and social care at UCLan.

It led her to become an assistant practitioner and spurred her on to continue her educational journey.

She later gained level six qualifications in multi-professional support of learning and assessing in practice, and bladder and bowel health.

In 2019, she was back at UCLan to complete a nine month course to top up her foundation degree to a full degree.

The following year she got an apprenticeship to complete a nursing degree at UCLan.

"I jumped at the chance," she said. "It was an amazing opportunity."

She has words of encouragement for people considering a return to study as a mature student.

"Go for it, you won't regret it.

"You're never too old to learn and you're never too old to study," she said.

