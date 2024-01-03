Blackpool dad and daughter start as mental health nurses together

A father and daughter duo who both recently qualified as mental health nurses said it was "surreal" to start their new careers alongside each other.

Steven, 42, and Stevie-Leigh Jewell, graduated within weeks of each another and are now both working at The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool.

Mr Jewell said it was "wonderful" to do it together and support each other.

His 22-year-old daughter said she felt "so lucky to share the experience with my dad".

Mr Jewell said they were "really passionate" about helping others.

"We have both at times experienced poor mental health and I think that is ultimately what drives us to want to help others," he said.

"People often ask us who inspired who but I think it was a joint effort after speaking about our career aspirations together we both realised we wanted the same thing."

The pair, from Blackpool, have had different paths to their dream jobs, though.

Mr Jewell started working as a healthcare support worker at The Harbour with no previous experience of working in mental health having mainly done manual jobs as well as working as a greengrocer.

After gaining valuable experience he went on to undertake a trainee nursing associate course before completing the registered nursing degree apprenticeship.

He said: "You are never too old."

While he admitted it can be "daunting" starting a new career path later in life he said he had been supported and encouraged by his peers, managers and his daughter "to follow my dreams".

He added he "couldn't be happier" now.

Ms Jewell, who graduated from Edgehill University, said: "I love my job and I feel so lucky to be able to share this experience with my dad.

"We started studying at the same time so it feels special to have graduated within a few weeks of each other, as we've both seen how hard we've worked."

"I'm excited for my future working life and the impact I have on people, I love knowing I'm making a difference and helping people live better and reach their full potential and I know my dad feels the same."

Mr Jewell, who was named the apprentice of the year last year, added: "It has been wonderful to do this together and support one another."

Chris Oliver, chief executive of Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust which runs The Harbour, said: "To see their shared passion is inspirational; care and compassion clearly runs in their family."

"We are extremely lucky to have them working with our older adult service users and I personally can't wait to see what else Steven and Stevie-Leigh go on to achieve with us."

