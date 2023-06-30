Blackpool Zoo sees birth of first orangutan for 20 years

A Bornean orangutan has been born at Blackpool Zoo for the first time in 20 years.

The "very special" arrival is part of a breeding scheme to protect the species which is at risk of extinction.

Blackpool Zoo director Darren Webster said the birth of the male was "wonderful news" for the zoo and the critically endangered primates.

He said breeding programmes were "absolutely vital" to help safeguard the future of the species.

The Bornean orangutan population is predicted to decline by 86% from 1950 to 2025, due to habitat loss.

It has been classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning the species now faces an "extremely high" risk of extinction in the wild.

"One of our resident females, Summer, was the last baby to be born here and we have been working hard to create a breeding group to help safeguard the future of this magnificent species," Mr Webster said.

Blackpool's orangutans are part of the European Endangered Species Programme and first-time mother Jingga, who is 13-years-old, came to Blackpool in 2017 from her birthplace in Barcelona.

The baby's father, Kawan, also 13, joined her from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands along with Blackpool born Cherie and Summer, in 2022.

Jingga gave birth in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June.

The group of five live in Blackpool Zoo's £1m Orangutan Outlook facility, which has been specially designed for the animals.

The orangutan house has been closed to the public to allow the mother and son to bond and will reopen to visitors on 1 July.

Mr Webster said the zoo is hoping the new arrival "is the start of a new generation of beautiful Bornean orangutans here at Blackpool Zoo".

