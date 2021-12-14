BlackRock adds diversity target for U.S. boardrooms

Ross Kerber and Jessica DiNapoli
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber and Jessica DiNapoli

(Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it wants U.S. companies to aim for a board that is 30% diverse and, for the first time, contain at least one member from an under-represented group.

In new guidelines explaining its priorities for 2022 at portfolio companies, the $9.5 trillion asset manager also gave companies more leeway on how they report on their impact on climate change and said companies should hold votes on reorganization proposals.

Together, the updates showed the influential New York-based firm taking steps similar to other big asset managers pressing portfolio companies on environmental, social and governance considerations.

Earlier this month Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it wants big companies to have at least one director from an under-represented group, citing the growing availability of corporate disclosures showing personal diversity data.

Boards have been bolstering their diversity by adding new members in recent years, in line with growing attention to the subject from investors, employees and customers.

Among S&P 500 companies, 21% of directors are either Black, Asian or Hispanic, according to executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart. Among 234 mid-cap companies that disclose diversity statistics, 18% of directors were from historically under-represented groups, according to Spencer Stuart.

Women now make up 30% of all S&P 500 directors. Among mid-cap companies, the figure is 28%, according to Spencer Stuart.

Last year BlackRock cited the limited amount of data as a reason for not setting a racial or ethnic diversity target in boardrooms, and had asked companies to disclose more details.

According to language sent by a BlackRock representative, directors from under-represented groups can include racial or ethnic minorities, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people with disabilities and veterans.

BlackRock's guidelines did not specify exactly when it would vote against directors that did not meet its new standards, but a lack of diversity was a major reason the firm voted against more directors in 2021 than in prior years.

MORE REPORTING ACCEPTED

On climate matters, BlackRock previously had pressed companies to report their emissions and other factors under the SASB standards of the Value Reporting Foundation. In its new guidelines, BlackRock said companies may use other standards, noting the work of a new international board announced at the United Nations climate summit in Scotland last month.

On corporate structures, BlackRock said companies looking to convert to new forms should put the issue to a shareholder vote. Some companies are shifting to structures like "public benefit corporations" to take account of the interests of employees and other stakeholders, a move backed by a growing number of advocates.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Australian man claiming to be Japanese Bitcoin inventor wins $27 billion court case

    Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin, has been cleared of six out of seven civil charges during a trial in a Miami court on Dec. 7 that put him up against the estate of his deceased business partner. Trial and claims: The plaintiff of the civil court case declared that Wright and David Kleiman, a computer forensics expert and Wright’s friend, pre-mined 1.1 million bitcoin together (worth $54 billion), fueling an argument over whether Wright owed half of his assets to Kleiman’s family. The jury ruled that Wright and Kleiman did not have a partnership, and Wright will not pay the estate half of the $54 billion, according to CNN. The jury also declared that Kleiman and Wright did not have a partnership in writing the Bitcoin white paper as Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, Coingeek reported.

  • Should You Follow Dave Ramsey's Most Controversial Advice?

    Well-known financial personality Dave Ramsey provides lots of advice to his many followers. Ramsey's position is that a credit score is an "I love debt score," because it's calculated based on your payment history, amount owed, length of credit, and credit mix, among other things. The issue is, as Ramsey admits, most creditors do view your credit score as a proxy for your ability to manage money. If you do not have a credit score because you've sworn off borrowing entirely as Ramsey suggests, you may not be able to easily rent an apartment, you may face higher utility bills, and you may not be able to get a cellphone contract.

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins a $94M Deal to Build M1A2 Tanks

    General Dynamics (GD) is going to conduct the production, manufacturing, design and engineering of M1A2 Abrams.

  • China Property Plunge Worsens as Shimao Deal Raises ‘Red Flag’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks sank to a nearly five-year low after a deal between two units of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. heightened corporate governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalShares of Shi

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Rio Tinto to Cancel Mongolia’s $2.3 Billion Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group will cancel $2.3 billion in debt owed by Mongolia as the miner seeks to push forward with expanding the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project that’s been beset by years of disputes, delays and cost blowouts.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trad

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Loading Up on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire David Tepper is loading up on. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of David Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. David Tepper is an American billionaire who is […]

  • Column: Hertz symbolizes everything that's wrong with American corporations

    Hertz is a one-stop shop for American corporate shortcomings.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • So, You Want To Be a Millionaire? 7 Ways To Set Yourself Up for Success

    Becoming a millionaire may seem like the zenith of success for most people, particularly if you've worked for minimum wage or struggled to get a raise. And while earning a million dollars today is...

  • The Single Biggest Question That'll Determine the Future of the $30 Trillion Metaverse

    In 2022, there's little question that Wall Street and investors are laser-focused on the metaverse. It's a 3D virtual environment where people will be able to interact with their surroundings. While there's plenty of entertainment factor associated with virtual reality, there's also a huge dollar figure that comes with operating a virtual realm. In speaking with Bloomberg News last month, Matthew Ball, the CEO of Venture Capital firm Epyllion, uttered a future market value for the metaverse that may have left some viewers/readers floored.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks

    Real Estate Investment Trusts are a great way to get dividend income and these two REITs produce plenty.

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts

    With the new year fast approaching, many of us are likely starting to think about our finances. In particular, you may want to increase your net worth or even get rich. After all, getting rich will...

  • 26 Genius Money Tips That Our Readers Shared With Us This Year

    People shared how to save on everything from cellphone plans to doggy dentists.View Entire Post ›

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • General Motors (GM) Halts Corvette Production Over Tornado Havoc

    In the wake of the storm, General Motors' (GM) Kentucky plant sustained enough damage to call off production for the week.

  • Don't plan on child tax credit Jan. 15 after the next Dec. 15 payout

    Next child tax credit payment arrives Dec. 15. But experts warn that families shouldn't budget in another check for Jan. 15 at this point.