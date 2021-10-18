BlackRock backs expansion of corporate climate data project

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York
Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, has thrown its weight behind a plan to provide free in-depth data on how thousands of companies are adapting to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Ahead of the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow, BlackRock said it backed a plan to scale up the Transition Pathway Initiative, an asset-owner project set up in 2017 that aims to assess companies' response to climate change.

The move comes as more global investors make their own pledges to net-zero carbon emissions across their portfolios - a commitment that requires in-depth analysis of the disparate climate plans of the companies in which they invest.

Under the plan, the number of companies assessed by the TIP will jump to 10,000 from 400, through the creation of a TPI Global Climate Transition Centre at London School of Economics and Political Science.

As well as the expanded coverage of global equity markets, the initiative will also cover corporate debt and government bonds.

"This TPI Centre will underpin the global climate transition directly empowering investors to take action and judge climate performance through the same lens," said TPI Chair Adam Matthews.

"It will be a critical component of the post Glasgow COP financial infrastructure enabling investors to deliver on their commitments.” said Matthews.

The inclusion of BlackRock takes the number of asset owners and managers backing the TPI to 110 with combined assets of $40 trillion.

"We consistently hear from investors around the world on the need for quality data to inform decision making, and so we are pleased to support TPI as it scales its analysis to provide valuable input," said Sandy Boss, global head of BlackRock Investment Stewardship.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions For $2.5B Cash

    CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) agreed to acquire Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) affiliate for $2.5 billion in cash. Sirius is a provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions for ~3,900 large and mid-sized customers. It generated net sales of $2.04 billion in 2020. The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion. The acquisition will likely deliver gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (NGOI) margin, and non-GAAP EPS accretion.

  • Morrisons investors set to rubber stamp $10 billion CD&R takeover

    Shareholders in supermarket group Morrisons are expected on Tuesday to approve a 7 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), bringing the curtain down on Britain's most fiercely contested takeover this year. CD&R, which has former Tesco boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, won an auction for Morrisons on Oct. 2, bidding a penny a share more than a consortium led by Softbank owned Fortress Investment Group. Investor approval for the deal will conclude a six-month battle to buy Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer and one of the country's biggest food producers.

  • Goldman Sachs Joins Bank Bond Frenzy With $9 Billion Jumbo Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tapped the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a $9 billion sale, joining peers Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley in selling new debt after reporting strong third-quarter results. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying

  • A Third of Chicago Police Have Failed to Report Their Vaccine Status

    (Bloomberg) -- About one-third of Chicago Police Department employees have not reported their Covid-19 vaccination status to the city, defying Friday’s deadline to provide the information or risk unpaid leave.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Thir

  • Protesters target Trump ahead of deposition

    Protesters lined up outsde Trump Tower on Monday as former President Donald Trump is slated to provide a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team's crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. (Oct. 18)

  • Apple reveals third-generation AirPods with water resistance for $179

    Apple debuts third-generation AirPods for $179

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas

    It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Rory McIlroy.

  • La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

    The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • How green champion Sweden could end up exporting its carbon sins

    When a Swedish court ordered the country's biggest cement maker to stop mining limestone by its huge factory on the windswept island of Gotland to prevent pollution, ecologists cheered. Besides protecting wildlife and water supplies, the ruling could force the plant that makes 75% of Sweden's cement and is the country's second biggest carbon emitter to slash output while it finds raw materials elsewhere, or even shut altogether. That might be good for Sweden's emissions targets, but not such good news for the rest of the planet.

  • Saudi Crown Prince may join leaders of China and Russia in missing crucial climate summit in Glasgow

    Mohammed bin Salman could join Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in failing to appear at Cop26 next month, in a potential blow to Boris Johnson’s goals for the crucial climate summit.

  • Scientists see a La Niña coming. What does that mean for the dry American south-west?

    The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t

  • Democrats' clean power outlook is very muddy

    Here are two big questions as a key Democratic proposal to slash emissions from power generation flounders: how much its demise would sap climate protections, and what might replace it.Catch up fast: New financial carrots and sticks for utilities to deploy zero-carbon power — the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) — look unlikely to stay in Democrats' big social spending and climate bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • California records driest year in a century

    The average accumulation of rain and snowfall across the state totaled only 11.87 inches during the 2021 water year, which ran Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30.

  • Rich countries can’t fix supply chains without fixing climate finance

    The 2015 Paris climate agreement is built on a central trade-off. All countries will pony up plans to cut their carbon footprint—but only if rich countries, which bear the most responsibility for causing the crisis, pony up cash for their poorer neighbors, the ones that bear the brunt. The target usually cited for climate finance transfers is $100 billion per year, which rich countries committed in 2009 to raise by 2020.

  • U.S. energy transition to create Mexico auto jobs, climate envoy Kerry says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's manufacturing sector stands to benefit from a U.S. transition away from fossil fuels including through the creation of jobs for building electric vehicles, John Kerry, climate adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said on Monday. "Mexico's industrial base, already deeply integrated with the rest of North America, absolutely stands to benefit from the energy transition," Kerry said alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico's Chiapas state, near the southern border with Guatemala.

  • COP26: Does a climate summit need 25,000 people? And more questions

    BBC science correspondent Matt McGrath answers your questions about Glasgow's COP26 climate summit.

  • Harris to discuss drought, climate change at Lake Mead

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will highlight the problems caused by Western drought as she visits Lake Mead in Nevada and makes the case for the Biden administration's infrastructure and climate change proposals that have stalled in Congress. Harris will be briefed by Bureau of Reclamation officials about elevation levels at the manmade reservoir that supplies drinking water to 25 million people in the American West and Mexico, White House officials said Sunday.

  • Rising sea levels could submerge Santa Monica Pier

    Rising sea levels caused by climate change could leave beloved seaside landmarks like the Santa Monica Pier submerged underwater within the next century.

  • Climate change has made natural disasters a seasonal phenomenon in India

    Up to 27 persons, including several children, have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the past two days.