BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $415.08, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 4.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 9.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BLK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 11, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $6, down 10.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, down 8.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.97 per share and revenue of $13.91 billion, which would represent changes of -3.56% and -2.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BLK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.43% lower. BLK is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, BLK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



