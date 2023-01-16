Is BlackRock (BLK) Well Positioned to Face All the Challenges?

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7% compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the quarter, sector allocation was negative while the stock selection was positive. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is a New York based investment manger. On January 13, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stock closed at $753.99 per share. One-month return of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was 7.68%, and its shares lost 11.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has a market capitalization of $112.915 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

"BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stock benefited from the strong stock market during the fourth quarter. Although markets have been challenging for BlackRock, with headwinds from both the equity and fixed income markets, the company remains well positioned for improving fixed income demand in 2023 and has also gained traction in the alternatives space."

Where Should I invest?

Copyright: designer491 / 123RF Stock Photo

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 46 hedge fund portfolios held BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) at the end of the third quarter, which was 50 in the previous quarter.

We discussed BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in another article and shared LVS Advisory's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.