BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 30, 2020. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2020 or December 31, 2020, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodic (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2020, on or about December 22, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated annual
reinvested capital
gains per unit

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit at
Oct 30, 2020

Estimated annual
reinvested capital
gains as %
of NAV at
Oct 30, 2020

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBH

-

19.426992

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF

CBO

-

19.040577

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF

CDZ

-

23.463183

0.00%

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF

CEW

0.80003

11.028594

7.25%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL

-

15.611144

0.00%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF

CGL.C

-

21.648642

0.00%

iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF

CGR

-

25.866296

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CHB

-

17.459388

0.00%

iShares International Fundamental Index ETF

CIE

-

16.437278

0.00%

iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF

CIF

-

24.141892

0.00%

iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CJP

-

12.832152

0.00%

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLF

-

18.248154

0.00%

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF

CLG

-

19.083751

0.00%

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU

-

31.819517

0.00%

iShares US Fundamental Index ETF

CLU.C

0.68528

37.507674

1.83%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF

CMR

-

50.000106

0.00%

iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF

COW

0.46364

41.115790

1.13%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

CPD

-

11.517192

0.00%

iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF

CRQ

-

13.154013

0.00%

iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CSD

-

16.900118

0.00%

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUD

0.20216

38.483256

0.53%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF

CVD

-

17.276450

0.00%

iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF

CWO

-

31.326251

0.00%

iShares Global Water Index ETF

CWW

3.14180

40.966694

7.67%

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CYH

-

15.675317

0.00%

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.03593

21.563010

0.17%

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

-

23.714497

0.00%

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

-

26.021731

0.00%

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

1.79626

44.843125

4.01%

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

-

21.011646

0.00%

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

-

17.333622

0.00%

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.39362

40.326147

0.98%

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

-

20.209594

0.00%

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.06631

8.769572

0.76%

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF

FIE

-

5.994450

0.00%

iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio

GBAL

0.13418

38.842551

0.35%

iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

GCNS

0.08917

39.150809

0.23%

iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio

GEQT

0.22383

38.226493

0.59%

iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio

GGRO

0.17896

38.534545

0.46%

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR

-

12.184682

0.00%

iShares Silver Bullion ETF

SVR.C

-

12.273877

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF

XAW

0.04396

27.680559

0.16%

iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)

XAW.U

0.29067

20.980903

1.39%

iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio

XBAL

0.01750

23.772825

0.07%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

XBB

-

33.153157

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF

XBM

-

11.125408

0.00%

iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

XCB

-

22.312911

0.00%

iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XCD

-

40.427681

0.00%

iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF

XCG

-

36.501480

0.00%

iShares China Index ETF

XCH

-

28.162095

0.00%

iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio

XCNS

0.07864

20.951741

0.38%

iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF

XCS

-

13.611917

0.00%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF

XCSR

0.37221

48.125240

0.77%

iShares Canadian Value Index ETF

XCV

-

21.405553

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDG

-

18.974866

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDG.U

-

14.269765

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDGH

-

19.028429

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDIV

-

17.718715

0.00%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XDSR

0.12276

44.199599

0.28%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

XDU

0.10428

21.158954

0.49%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)

XDU.U

0.13147

15.889505

0.83%

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XDUH

0.60929

20.310904

3.00%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

XDV

-

21.570388

0.00%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEB

-

19.858135

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF

XEC

-

27.489196

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)

XEC.U

-

21.082105

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF

XEF

-

28.665754

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)

XEF.U

-

21.689494

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

XEG

-

4.120145

0.00%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XEH

-

22.034175

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

XEI

-

17.078134

0.00%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XEM

-

33.146893

0.00%

iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

XEN

-

22.098260

0.00%

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio

XEQT

0.06573

21.032312

0.31%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF

XESG

-

19.040340

0.00%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

XEU

-

21.667468

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFA

-

27.083387

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF

XFC

0.21402

22.359061

0.96%

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFF

-

21.483218

0.00%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XFH

-

20.974617

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF

XFI

-

20.814016

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF

XFN

-

32.676167

0.00%

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF

XFR

-

20.117467

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF

XFS

-

28.635919

0.00%

iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)

XFS.U

-

21.552808

0.00%

iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

XGB

-

23.196947

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF

XGD

-

21.850559

0.00%

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGGB

-

21.869060

0.00%

iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XGI

-

31.667125

0.00%

iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio

XGRO

0.07095

21.197085

0.33%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF

XHB

-

21.260307

0.00%

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHC

0.43084

52.704429

0.82%

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHD

-

24.042128

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF

XHU

-

21.388373

0.00%

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XHY

-

18.111861

0.00%

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

XIC

-

24.787773

0.00%

iShares India Index ETF

XID

-

35.856260

0.00%

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIG

-

25.268684

0.00%

iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XIN

-

23.547123

0.00%

iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio

XINC

0.04551

20.793267

0.22%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF

XIT

2.66864

37.057349

7.20%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

XIU

-

23.501158

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF

XLB

0.28830

26.857879

1.07%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF

XMA

-

18.079905

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF

XMC

0.02689

19.423929

0.14%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)

XMC.U

-

14.691819

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF

XMD

-

24.375631

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMH

-

17.774958

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

XMI

0.10129

33.366404

0.30%

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XML

-

20.618654

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF

XMM

-

26.401991

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMS

-

26.505964

0.00%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF

XMTM

-

23.099255

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF

XMU

-

55.639029

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)

XMU.U

-

41.808284

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF

XMV

-

28.340045

0.00%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF

XMW

0.03737

42.303379

0.09%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XMY

-

23.846120

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XPF

-

16.016974

0.00%

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XQB

-

21.906948

0.00%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF

XQLT

0.10313

22.076658

0.47%

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XQQ

3.19913

86.766330

3.69%

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

XRB

0.02989

26.961054

0.11%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF

XRE

-

14.130033

0.00%

iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

XSAB

-

21.213782

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSB

-

28.172137

0.00%

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSC

-

19.748386

0.00%

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSE

-

21.132773

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF

XSEA

-

19.126090

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

XSEM

-

21.019318

0.00%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

XSH

-

19.766903

0.00%

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF

XSI

-

18.699488

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF

XSMC

-

19.292840

0.00%

iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSMH

0.56755

18.442735

3.08%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSP

0.62161

35.453302

1.75%

iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF

XSQ

-

20.014860

0.00%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF

XST

0.54503

63.725112

0.86%

iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

XSTB

0.08259

20.467167

0.40%

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XSU

-

31.128747

0.00%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF

XSUS

0.08971

23.943473

0.37%

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF

XTR

-

10.178159

0.00%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

XUH

-

28.463107

0.00%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

XUS

0.16237

54.196539

0.30%

iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)

XUS.U

0.34368

41.110069

0.84%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF

XUSR

0.29682

46.732112

0.64%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF

XUT

0.22382

27.685362

0.81%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF

XUU

-

32.808843

0.00%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)

XUU.U

-

24.721388

0.00%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF

XVLU

-

18.556745

0.00%

iShares MSCI World Index ETF

XWD

0.78783

55.060982

1.43%

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020 (the iShares ETFs’ tax year end) or December 31, 2020 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares ETFs; and subscription and redemption activity.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI and EAFE are trademarks of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are permitted to use the MSCI mark and, as applicable, the EAFE mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the indices. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of these trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEC, XEC.U, XEF, XEF.U, XEH, XEM, XEU, XFC, XFI, XFF, XFS, XFS.U, XFA, XIN, XMI, XML, XMM, XMS, XMU, XMU.U, XMV, XMW, XMY, XWD, XAW, XAW.U, XFH, XDIV, XDU, XDU.U, XDUH, XDG, XDG.U, XDGH, XESG, XSUS, XSEA, XSEM, XCSR, XUSR, XDSR, XQLT, XMTM and XVLU

J.P. Morgan is a marketing name for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. J.P. Morgan calculates and maintains the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Hedged in CAD Index and the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Unhedged in CAD Index (“J.P. Morgan Indexes"). BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has been licensed to use the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks pursuant to a license agreement between BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. and J.P. Morgan. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of the J.P. Morgan Indexes and certain trademarks to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. XEB is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan. J.P. Morgan makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of XEB or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in XEB particularly or the ability of the J.P. Morgan Indexes to track general stock market performance.

“Jantzi Social Index®” and “JSI®” are registered trademarks of Jantzi Research Inc. (“Jantzi”). XEN is permitted to use the Jantzi Social Index and JSI marks pursuant to a license agreement between Jantzi and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, relating among other things, to the license granted to BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited to use the Jantzi Social Index. XEN is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Jantzi and Jantzi makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in XEN.

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


