BlackRock CEO Fink warns of financial risks, persistent inflation

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York
Ross Kerber
·3 min read

By Ross Kerber

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink warned on Wednesday the U.S. regional banking sector remains at risk after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and that inflation will persist and rates would continue to rise.

In an annual letter, Fink described the current financial situation as the "price of easy money" after the Federal Reserve had to hike rates nearly 500 basis points to fight inflation, and that he expects more Fed rate increases.

Fink wrote that after the regional banking crisis, the financial industry could see what he termed "liquidity mismatches." That is because the low rates have driven some asset owners to raise their exposure to higher-yielding investments that are not easy to sell.

“Bond markets were down 15% last year, but it still seemed, as they say in those old Western movies, ‘quiet, too quiet,’” Fink said in his letter, which was seen by Reuters. “Something else had to give as the fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s exposed cracks in the financial system."

Fink said that quick regulatory action helped stave off a wider crisis. He wrote that he expects a more divided world will interrupt supply chains and make inflation persistent and "more likely to stay closer to 3.5% or 4% in the next few years."

COMBINED MESSAGE

Fink's annual letters to CEOs and investors, traditionally sent in January, have become a touchstone for corporate leaders as the New York firm he co-founded grew into the world's largest asset manager. It had $8.6 trillion under management as of Dec. 31.

This year Fink combined both letters into one wide-ranging, 20-page document touching on everything from the benefits of working in-person to his affinity for the 1980s pop music bank Talk Talk.

He did not directly address the often-personal criticism he has received from U.S. Republicans who say BlackRock has put too much attention on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

But he cited what he called the "once unthinkable figure" of $120 billion that insurers had to cover for natural catastrophes in 2022, which he said showed why climate risk amounts to investment risk.

He added that is "why BlackRock has been so vocal in recent years in advocating for disclosures and asking questions about how companies plan to navigate the energy transition," although it is not BlackRock's place to tell companies what to do.

MARKETS ON EDGE

Fink said it was not clear yet whether the banking crisis precipitated by rising interest rates would claim more victims, but it seemed inevitable that some banks will now pull back on lending to shore up their balance sheets.

That will lead bank clients to turn more to capital markets for their financing in the face of what Fink called the "asset-liability mismatches" that doomed Silicon Valley Bank and several smaller institutions.

“It’s too early to know how widespread the damage is,” Fink wrote. “The regulatory response has so far been swift, and decisive actions have helped stave off contagion risks. But markets remain on edge.”

He did not refer to BlackRock's own exposure to the regional banks. Reuters reported this week that, based on Morningstar data, mutual funds managed by BlackRock and some others appear to be among the most exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. BlackRock has previously said its diversified products "have limited exposure to Silicon Valley Bank."

High interest rates will also limit government's spending, so business and government leaders must work together, Fink said.

"The monetary and fiscal tools available to policymakers and regulators to address the current crisis are limited, especially with a divided government in the United States," Fink wrote.

Yet, North America could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of global tensions, given its large and diverse labor force, natural resources and technology investments, he said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. housing market could face 2 big changes in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, says Zillow

    Zillow chief economist gives two predictions for how the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank could impact the housing market in 2023.

  • Biden administration looks to free up wireless spectrum for advance technology needs

    The Biden administration on Wednesday is launching an effort to identify significant wireless spectrum that can be repurposed for advanced technology needs and soaring U.S. wireless demand. The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is developing a National Spectrum Strategy with a goal to identify at least 1,500 megahertz of spectrum to study for potential new uses. "Today spectrum plays a central role in American life in a way that it never did before, from cellphones to aviation safety to weather prediction," NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said in an interview with Reuters.

  • SVB collapse leads to big paydays for short sellers

    The shorts have cleaned up.

  • Joe Pepitone, a New York Yankees shooting star, dies at age 82

    A New York Yankees star and an enigma on and off the field, Joe Pepitone has died at age 82. The team made the announcement on Monday.

  • While the middle classes may not be able to afford to go net zero, they’ve got little choice

    Here’s some food for thought: the Government is to ban all gas boiler installations by 2035. As of 2030, it will be illegal to buy a new petrol or diesel car. Mortgage companies are increasingly disinclined to lend against homes below the EPC (energy performance certificate) rating of C. And the big plan at the moment is for all 28 million UK homes to reach net zero standard – that’s balancing greenhouse gas removal with greenhouse gas emissions – by 2050.

  • Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82

    Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died. Pepitone was living with his daughter, Cara Pepitone, at her house in Kansas City, Missouri, and was found dead Monday morning, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but BJ Pepitone said a heart attack was suspected.

  • A Pa. hospital’s revoked property tax exemption is a ‘warning shot’ to other nonprofits, expert says

    A Commonwealth Court judge recently revoked a Southeastern Pennsylvania hospital’s property tax exemption, ruling it was operating with the motive of profit.

  • Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls -sources

    Turkey's parliament will "highly likely" ratify Finland's NATO accession bid before it closes in mid-April, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday, a day before Finnish President Sauli Niinisto visits the country. Finland's bid will be approved independently from that of Sweden, which had applied for membership in the Western military alliance at the same time as its Nordic neighbour after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, one senior official said. Turkey has repeatedly said that Sweden needs to take additional steps against supporters of Kurdish militants and members of the network Ankara holds responsible for the 2016 coup attempt.

  • Boston’s Jaylen Brown: ‘We are more than just basketball players’

    Jaylen Brown wants you to know NBA players are more than just athletes and entertainers.

  • The home price correction’s latest shift, as told by 6 housing market charts

    Here's data for the nation's 400 largest housing markets.

  • The Bank Run That Helped Create the Great Depression

    The 1930 failure of the Bank of the United States caused a general lack of confidence in the U.S. banking system, and was followed by runs on hundreds more lenders over the next few months.

  • First Republic, Regional Banks Won’t Benefit Much from Fed's New Funding Program

    The Fed's new funding program for ailing banks may not be of much use to regional banks because they don't hold the securities they need to pledge to get the Fed's help.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • Volkswagen Doubles Down on EV Spending to Catch Tesla

    VW's spending on electrification and digitization will rise about 40% a year compared with prior plans. The German automotive giant is leaning harder into the EV trend.

  • Hungary ruling party seeks new delay in Nordic NATO ratifications

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's ruling party lawmakers want to postpone next week's parliament session, which means a further delay in its ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO admission. An opposition party lawmaker, Agnes Vadai, of the leftist Democratic Coalition, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday she had received a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen informing her that the ruling Fidesz and the Christian Democrats want to postpone the session which would have started on Monday.

  • Credit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it found “material weaknesses” in its reporting and control procedures for the past two years, after questions from US regulators last week. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB Fallout‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path

  • Volkswagen to invest $193 billion on EVs, new tech investments

    German auto giant Volkswagen group reported strong results on Tuesday, but the big headline is another large expansion in EV and “digitalization” spending.

  • Instant View: Banking stocks tank again as Credit Suisse woes rock market

    Global banking shares took a fresh beating on Wednesday as Credit Suisse shares slid to a new record low as its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. Efforts by regulators and financial executives to ease contagion fears sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had bought some brief stability to markets, but turmoil once more appeared to be taking over. Saudi National Bank cannot give more money to Credit Suisse as it cannot go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue, SNB's chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.