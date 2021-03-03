BlackRock Details Changes to Handling Discrimination Complaints

Annie Massa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is changing how it handles harassment issues, after two former employees said they faced discrimination at the firm.

The world’s largest asset manager will create a separate team to make sure investigations into employee complaints stay on task and timely, BlackRock’s head of human resources, Manish Mehta, wrote in a memo Tuesday. BlackRock will arrange follow-up meetings for employees who raise discrimination and other complaints, for two years after an investigation closes.

Two ex-employees wrote an open letter to Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink in February, asking the company for reform, after alleging they experienced racial and religious discrimination at the firm.

Read more: BlackRock, Accused of Discrimination, Says It Can Do Better

