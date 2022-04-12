BlackRock Fired PE Trio Weeks After They Gave Notice of Exit

Silla Brush and Dawn Lim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Weeks after three private equity dealmakers told BlackRock Inc. they were headed to a rival, the world’s largest asset manager fired off its own salvo.

It dismissed Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac and announced the move internally in a memo to staff, citing the “coordinated fashion” in which they planned to depart.

That response underscores how intense the war for talent has become across the industry. BlackRock, best known as a provider of index and exchange-traded funds, has been seeking to expand in private equity, a sector that has been spared from the fee wars upending the rest of the asset-management world.

A lawyer for the three, who are leaving to join Apollo Global Management Inc., said they gave notice on March 24, indicating a desire to work cooperatively during the transition. They also told BlackRock that they would depart immediately or before the end of a 90-day notice period if that’s what the company preferred, according to two people who shared the contents of a resignation letter.

“The action we took reflects how seriously we take our commitment to putting the interests of our clients first and how the actions of these individuals fell short of what we expect of our employees,” Edwin Conway, global head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, and Russell Steenberg, global head of BlackRock Private Equity Partners, said in the memo announcing the dismissals.

The three fired executives, all managing directors, are joining Apollo as part of the private equity firm’s push into secondary investing. That strategy involves buying and selling second-hand investments at discounts. Asset managers are in an escalating race to build up their secondaries arms -- key cash cows that generate cash streams and fees.

Apollo said in an emailed statement that it’s looking forward to the trio’s arrival and is “pleased by the caliber of talent that we continue to attract to the firm as we expand into new growth opportunities such as secondary solutions.”

The three helped run BlackRock’s secondaries investing group, raising more than than $3 billion for such deals in 2021. Lessar and Tam joined the firm in 2018 after working as managing directors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Before joining BlackRock in 2019, Isaac was a partner at Jasper Ridge Partners and a principal at Pantheon Ventures.

Read more: BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity

BlackRock’s hiring of Tam and Lessar was part of an effort to grow its alternatives arm.

Big asset managers have been hunting for secondaries teams, ratcheting up the scrum for talent in a niche but growing corner of the private equity industry. Last year, Franklin Resources Inc. said it reached a deal to buy Lexington Partners, an early pioneer in secondaries, and Ares Management Corp. acquired secondaries shop Landmark Partners.

Read more: Franklin, T. Rowe Embrace Booming Private Assets for Expansion

Now Apollo will have a new team to strengthen its secondaries platform. In 2021, the firm launched a credit-secondaries business led by insurance clients to invest in second-hand stakes in credit funds.

(Updates with Landmark Partners in penultimate paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

