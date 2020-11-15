Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

This isn’t just a megatrend. It’s a movement in Big Money, and it’s the most profound redistribution of investment that the world’s biggest asset and wealth managers have recently seen.

Big money is fleeing anything that’s not sustainable.

By 2022, PwC says that 77% of institutional investors will stop buying non-ESG products entirely.

ESG fund assets will account for over 50% of all European fund assets by 2025.

That’s nearly $8 trillion. And it’s only the beginning.

Europe may be trouncing ESG assets right now, but across the Atlantic, there’s nearly $120 trillion up for grabs.

Over 3,000 investors with over $110 trillion in assets under management support ESG investing. Another industry-led group of 70 members with $9 trillion in assets under management does, too.

Why?

Because sustainability isn’t just outperforming the market …

It’s BIg Money’s downside protection against ESG-related risks.

That’s partly why BlackRock, with some $6.5 trillion in assets under management, is now the King of Wall Street.

And it’s why Facedrive (TSX.V:FD, OTCMKTS:FDVRF) -a tech-driven, multi-vertical, next-gen company with an multiple ESG-focused portfolio is grabbing headlines across North America’s biggest industries…

From the $5-trillion global transportation industry and the $9 trillion healthcare industry, which is now explicitly tied to the fate of the $850-billion airline industry, to the $600-billion major league sports industry and the $26-billion food delivery segment …

And the future of Facedrive verticals are multiple … with an uncompromising “people and planet first” viewpoint for everything it does …

From the world’s first carbon-offset ride-hailing company and environmentally friendlier food delivery to Tier 1 technology on the frontline of COVID-19, an answer to major league sports’ big revenue problem and … most recently, a major push into the U.S. with an EV subscription car service that plans to help change the way North Americans think about owning vehicles--forever.

Multi-Trillions of Dollars Looking for Somewhere To Invest

This is a new generation of investors, and they’re looking for a new kind of investment: One that harnesses the profit of ESG.

It’s about avoiding potential financial losses and enduring scandals that can impact returns and product value.

That’s why PwC says that “public awareness of ESG-related risks has catapulted climate change and sustainability to the top of the global agenda” and that “COVID has accelerated this shift, bringing the real-life impacts of overlooking ESG factors into the spotlight”.

And that’s why BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says that “awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance”.

That’s a multi-million-dollar reshaping of finance …

It’s an expensive lesson for a company like Uber, which disrupted a hundred-year-old dynasty, bringing the taxi industry to its knees within 7 years.

But now finds itself on the wrong side of ESG history …

Facedrive (TSX.V:FD, OTCMKTS:FDVRF) is on the right side and it’s working to disrupt the transportation industry from two flanking positions:

#1 Next-Gen Ride-Hailing: The ESG Element

Facedrive’s flagship ride-hailing platform was the first to offer riders a choice of EVs and hybrids.

And the first to plant trees to offset its carbon footprint.

That’s because it was the first to foresee the problem with Uber and Lyft: They completely ignored sustainability, with ride-hailing resulting in nearly 70% more pollution than whatever transportation it displaced.

It’s the first to bring cities and communities on as stakeholders, and it’s the first to treat its drivers as people who deserve living wages.

#2 The Transportation Revolution

When you combine the $5 trillion global transportation industry with an energy industry whose renewables sector is growing dramatically, you get one of the most lucrative marriages of industry yet ...

Steer, backed by an Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) subsidiary, is planning the biggest disruption the global transportation industry has seen in decades.

And it was just acquired by Facedrive.

Washington, D.C.-based Steer is a high-tech vehicle subscription service that isn’t planning to simply disrupt the auto industry and change the way we “own” cars …

This seamless, hassle-free technology is grabbing onto the ESG megatrend by giving subscribers access to their own virtual garage of low-emissions vehicles and EVs.

Not only is Steer planning to upend the auto industry by offering an alternative to the tradition of owning, leasing or renting vehicles for everyday use … but it’s also promising to give the EV industry itself a huge boost.

That deal includes a $2-million strategic investment by Exelon’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

Multiple Verticals, Limitless ESG

From the best in high-tech contact-tracing tech that could help airlines, to a solution for revenue-starved major league sports, the verticals here are dizzying--but they’re all ESG, and they’re all high-tech.

Facedrive engineered a major coup at the height of the COVID pandemic, launching TraceSCAN, a homegrown Canadian COVID-19 tracing solution and the only viable application that features Bluetooth wearable tech integration.

It’s also got one of the biggest labor unions in the world on board, and more recently--official endorsement from the Government of Ontario, which is supporting its deployment--far and wide.

That’s because it’s the only tech that can effectively help trace coronavirus infections without use of a smart phone, and it could become crucial to open operations on everything from Parliament Hill’s major renovation project in Ottawa, to corporate offices, sporting events, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities and outdoor venues.

But the biggest TraceScan coup took place just two weeks ago, when giant Air Canada signed a deal to launch a TraceScan pilot project for its employees.

Facing $1 trillion in losses now, and on track to shed 100 million jobs before the year is out, the global tourism industry is in trouble and contact-tracing is one of the best chances it has of getting things back on track.

Millions of workers around the world, from construction and medical to education and security, can’t operate with a phone in hand 24/7. Nor can the at-risk elderly.

TraceSCAN Wearables take contact-tracing to a brand new level. Facedrive combines complex algorithms in an AI-enabled mobile application with wearable devices built on the industry standard nRF52 Bluetooth chipset.

It’s a fully mobile COVID-19 alert on a wristband, in a tag worn around the neck or in a pocket pod. And it intends to get us back to work, and back to fun--safely.

The news flow is expected to be packed with deals beyond Air Canada …

And if you think contact-tracing, EV subscriptions and ride-hailing don’t have anything to do with each other …

Think again.

It’s all high-tech.

Which brings us to the next exciting vertical to come out of the Canadian ‘Silicon Valley’ company:

One of the most interesting deals to come out of major league sports … with a tie-in to the world’s tech monoliths.

In August, Facedrive (TSX.V:FD, OTCMKTS:FDVRF) acquired Tally Technologies, the high-tech major league sports predicting startup founded by NFL superstar Russel Wilson.

Their plan? To create new revenue opportunities for major league sports.

The NFL, NHL, and NBA know it. It’s their next best chance for revenues, which depend on fan engagement that has been culled during a pandemic.

This is where the “gamification” of online major league sports engagement gets real with a free-to-play, predictive platform that gets fans hooked, and keeps them there.

And all of this evolved out of TraceMe, a celebrity content app founded by Wilson with money from the investment vehicles of the Who’s Who of the supermajor tech world

The biggest names on Wall Street are shifting their capital, in big numbers, and these are the ESG verticals they’re looking for …

The news flow for ESG has a climate change, pandemic and “people and planet” first momentum that is fast and furious, and Facedrive’s (TSX.V:FD, OTCMKTS:FDVRF) deal flow is just as fast.

The ESG Trend Is Heating Up

Tech giants across the board are diving head-first into the sustainability push. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for its part, has taken an innovative approach in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Its data centers are some of the most resource-efficient on the planet, and it’s become an example for the entire industry. And by the end of the year, it will have 100% of its data centers running on green energy. A massive and ambitious undertaking. But if anyone can do it, it’s Facebook.

Facebook has even gone a step further with its focus on building more sustainable workplaces. It’s building designs incorporate a number of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all products consumed on site.

Facebook is by no means the only tech company pushing this trend, either. Microsoft, Google and Apple are on making major moves to clean up their acts, as well. And not only is it a big draw for investors, it’s forcing other industries to make changes, as well.

Microsoft (MSFT) is a prime example of a company pushing sustainability into the center stage of its operations. In fact, Microsoft is going above and beyond in its carbon emissions pledge. It is aiming to be carbon neutral in the next decade. Not only is the tech giant taking a leadership role in reducing its carbon emissions, but it is also at the forefront of a technological wave that is actively helping other companies curb their emissions, as well.

Microsoft has created numerous resources to help monitor and evaluate the impact of different businesses on the environment, helping gather data to better understand where and how the world can improve. Additionally, Microsoft is creating tools to better regulate the use of water and curb the world’s growing waste problems.

Not only has it helped other companies reduce emissions, it’s taking a serious stance on the climate crisis itself. In fact, it’s pushing so hard that it is aiming to be carbon NEGATIVE by 2030. That’s a huge pledge. And if anyone can do it, it’s Microsoft.

It’s no secret that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has always thought outside of the box. And when it brought back Steve Jobs in 1997, the company really took off. Jobs also paved the way to a greener future for the company. From the products themselves, to the packages they came in, and even the data centers powering them, Steve Jobs went above and beyond to cut the environmental impact of his company.

Apple has made significant moves towards renewables. All of Apple’s operations run on 100% renewable energy. "We proved that 100 percent renewable is 100 percent doable. All our facilities worldwide—including Apple offices, retail stores, and data centers—are now powered entirely by clean energy. But this is just the beginning of how we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. We’re continuing to go further than most companies in measuring our carbon footprint, including manufacturing and product use. And we’re making great progress in those areas too," CEO Tim Cook explained.

And it’s already having an impact. Not only have they decreased their average product’s energy use by 70 percent. They’ve reduced their total carbon footprint by more than 35 percent in just a few short years. All while securing the title as the World’s First Trillion Dollar Company.

Not to be outdone, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is jumping on the green bandwagon, as well. It’s focus is on raising the bar for smarter and more efficient use of the world’s limited resources. It is building sustainable, energy-efficient data centers and workplaces. It is also harnessing artificial intelligence to utilize energy more efficiently.

Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways it has lived up to its original “Don’t Be Evil” slogan. Not only is Google powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow. It’s bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it’s easy to see why.

There’s a reason TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) has performed so well this year. Investors love its message. As one of the world’s most innovative car manufacturers, it has made electric vehicles cool again. Its slick design is beloved across the world. In fact, it’s likely impossible to NOT see a Tesla in cities like Hong Kong or San Francisco. Musk is likely to emerge with three crowns on the ground: EVs, solar, and clean energy. Each revolutionary.

It may seem easy to overlook Tesla’s solar business considering that the solar panel and battery segment brought in just six percent of the company’s revenue in 2019. But with the meteoric rise of ESG investing over the past couple of years, many companies, including traditional fossil fuel companies, have been investing in clean energy projects including solar and wind energy at an unprecedented rate.

Canadian companies are doing their part as well:

Take telecom giant Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B), for example. Shaw is taking a leadership role among Canadian telecom providers through its use of renewable energy, In fact, it is one of the biggest customers of Bullfrog Power which sources its electricity from a blend of wind energy and hydropower. It is also building its own portfolio of clean energy investments.

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE)) is another Canadian telecom giant going to great lengths to reduce its carbon footprint. For the past 25 years, BCE has been at the forefront of the environmental movement. Their environmental management system (EMS) has been certified to be ISO 14001-compliant since 2009.

Boralex Inc. (TSX:BLX) is a homegrown Canadian renewable firm. It has had a great influence in the adoption of renewable electricity domestically, and it’s even branching out into the United States, France and the United Kingdom. The company’s primary energies are produced through wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar sources and help power the homes of many people across the world.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSX:PIF) is another renewable firm taking a slightly more focused approach. The company’s biggest projects are in Latin America. It’s Nicaragua geothermal project, for example, is already producing over 77 MW of renewable electricity. And in Peru, its El Carmen and 8 de Augusto power plants, is set to produce a combined 17MW of electricity in the near future.

Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT) is a renewable energy provider for the transportation industry. it provides systems for less impactful fuels, such as natural gas. In North America alone, there are over 225,000 natural gas vehicles. But that’s nothing compared to the global number of natural gas vehicles, which total over 22.5 million.

By. Sasha Kay

