BlackRock Hires Former Schroders Credit Research Head Chia

Rebecca Choong Wilkins and Olivia Tam
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has hired Raymond Chia to join its global fundamental fixed income team in a role that combines research and portfolio oversight at the world’s largest asset management firm.

Chia joins the New York-based company as head of Asia Pacific corporate research and hybrid portfolio management, according to a BlackRock spokeswoman. The managing director role is based in Singapore and he will work closely with the Asia fixed income and credit teams there, she said.

Chia was formerly Schroders Plc’s head of credit research for Asia ex-Japan and became the second regional fixed income leader to leave the asset management group in recent months. Angus Hui, the former Hong Kong-based head of credits Asia, left in June to join Fullerton Fund Management to run fixed income.

