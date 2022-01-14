BlackRock Assets Hit Record $10 Trillion, Powered by ETFs

Silla Brush and Alex Wittenberg
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. became the first public asset manager to hit $10 trillion in assets, propelled by a surge in fourth-quarter flows into its exchange-traded funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors poured a net $104 billion into ETFs in the three months ended Dec. 31, the firm said Friday in a statement -- a record for the company.

The world’s largest asset manager also benefited from a rally in markets, with the S&P 500 climbing 11% in the latest quarter and 27% in 2021. Investors added a net $169 billion to BlackRock’s long-term investment vehicles, including ETFs and mutual funds, in the final three months of the year.

“Our business is more diversified than ever before,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in the statement. “Active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth.”

The results reinforce BlackRock’s position atop the industry, with assets under management rebounding from a dip at the end of the third quarter. The earnings come ahead of an annual letter that Fink, 69, sends to corporate leaders, laying out priorities on everything from boardroom diversity to climate change.

Actively-managed funds, a style that includes ETFs and mutual funds, saw a net $101 billion in flows. BlackRock now manages $2.6 trillion in such assets. The firm’s alternatives business, which includes hedge funds, saw $5.5 billion of inflows, taking total assets to $265 billion.

Employee compensation and benefits increased $218 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the firm’s move to increase staff pay as inflation surged in the U.S. Starting in September, base salaries rose 8% for all staff at the director level and below.

New York-based BlackRock saw adjusted earnings per share of $10.42, beating the $10.15 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue in the quarter was $5.11 billion, missing the $5.16 billion average estimate.

BlackRock fell short on revenue due to a decline in performance fees, according to Kyle Sanders, an analyst with Edward Jones. The shares fell 1.6% in early trading in New York to $854.

(Adds analyst comment in final paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the ETF record and the amount in the first deck headline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock net income beats Wall Street target

    BlackRock Inc. said Friday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.64 billion, or $10.63 a share, from $1.55 billion, or $10.02 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income rose to $10.42 a share from $10.18 a share. Revenue increased to $5.1 billion from $4.48 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected BlackRock to earn $10.16 a share on revenue of $5.16 billion, according to a FactSet survey. The money manager's assets under management (AUM) rose 15% to $10.01 trillion. "

  • Exclusive-Markets could reimpose discipline on euro zone debt soon - German official

    European nations will have to think about reining in government borrowing and reimposing budget discipline sooner than expected or markets will start to punish highly indebted euro zone states, a senior German finance ministry official said. Speaking to other ministry officials at a closed-door event on Monday, Florian Toncar said Germany would have to ensure at a European level that once the pandemic was over, the bloc returned to a more conservative era in terms of public finances. "I am quite convinced that perhaps very, very soon, Europe won't ask itself how much debt the rules allow and how much the rules can be bent, but rather how much debt the markets allow," Toncar said, according to a video recording seen by Reuters on Friday.

  • BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets cross $10 trillion

    (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest money manager's fee income rose with assets under management scaling a new peak of $10 trillion. A strong finish to the year by global financial markets helped boost the performance of asset managers in general, with BlackRock also benefiting from its large scale and wide reach. “It’s an impressive milestone and it just illustrates their dominance in the fastest growing areas within the industry,” said Kyle Sanders, analyst at Edward Jones.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January 2022: Apple, Microsoft Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2021 just off record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in January 2022 are Apple, Cisco Systems, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — at the start of 2022.

  • German Slowdown Sends Global Warning Signs on Supply Chains, China

    Germany’s economy hit the brakes at the end of last year as the export powerhouse was slammed by global supply-chain bottlenecks, surging material prices and weakness in its biggest trading partner, China.

  • Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) closed the most recent trading day at $167.37, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Wells Fargo Says Client Borrowing Likely to Accelerate in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advi

  • 8 things actually worth buying in the January sales

    From 50% off an award-winning mattress to huge savings on beauty bundles.

  • UBS analyst Erika Najarian initiates coverage of large cap regional banks

    UBS on Thursday launched coverage of seven banks, including five with buy ratings and two with hold ratings, as the group is poised to benefit from higher interest rates. Analyst Erika Najarian said she expects 21% upside in these names, despite strong stock performances thus far in 2022. UBS assigned a buy rating and a $32 price target to KeyCorp ; a buy rating and $212 price target for M&T Bank Corp. ; a buy rating and $56 price for Fifth Third Bancorp. ; a buy rating and $32 price target for

  • Puzzle Your Partner With These 61 Valentine's Day Trivia Questions

    Valentine's Day, aka the day of love, honors love in all forms. In the US, the holiday is traditionally filled with tons of cheesy cards, candy, flowers, thoughtful gifts, and romantic activities - but depending on where you go around the world, it's celebrated with a number of unique traditions.

  • Omicron Wave May Have Peaked in Boston, Sewage Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in coronavirus infections may have hit a peak in the Boston area amid a steep decline of viral signals in wastewater.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksData from Boston-based Biobo

  • QuantumScape Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With Fluence

    QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has signed a multi-year agreement with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications. The financial terms were not disclosed. Along with the agreement, which reserves batteries produced at QuantumScape's pre-pilot production facility, QS-0, the companies will work together to validate and test QuantumScape solid-state battery cells for use in Fluence's proprietary stationary stora

  • Bausch + Lomb Files for U.S. IPO Via Morgan Stanley, Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch + Lomb Corp., the maker of contact lenses and eye-care products, filed to go public in the U.S. and Canada through an initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksThe u

  • Is an Earnings Beat in Store for BlackRock (BLK) in Q4?

    BlackRock (BLK) is expected to have witnessed growth in assets under management in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Morocco sex for grades: Hassan I University lecturer jailed

    The professor is sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of indecent behaviour.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • European Power Prices Soar on Setbacks at French Nuclear Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- French and German electricity prices jumped after Electricite de France SA revised down the production forecast for its nuclear fleet that’s vital to keep the lights on in Europe. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the

  • Microsoft Is Heading for the Elusive $3 Trillion Market Capitalization

    Analysts see risks in the cloud software sector, which may be heading for a shock from more moderate spending. Not so for Microsoft.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Many Stocks Have Already Corrected

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett says stock investors need not wait for a correction to buy because for many companies, it’s already happened.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Masks“If you look und