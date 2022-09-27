BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

There wouldn't be many who think BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.1x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 14x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

BlackRock could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

BlackRock's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.9% gain to the company's bottom line. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 46% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.2% each year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.6% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that BlackRock is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of BlackRock's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

