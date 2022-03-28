If BlackRock Offers Crypto Trading, What Would It Mean for Investors?

John Csiszar
·4 min read
wellesenterprises / Getty Images
wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Some rather significant headlines hit the news wires in February, when sources said investment manager Blackrock was preparing to offer crypto trading to its institutional clients.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink seemed to confirm these reports in a letter to shareholders on March 24. Fink, who had labeled Bitcoin “an index of money laundering” just five years ago, has done an about-face, now telling shareholders that “a global digital payment system, thoughtfully designed, can enhance the settlement of international transactions while reducing the risk of money laundering and corruption.”

Big Tip: How To Become Rich by Investing in Crypto
Also Find: 4 Best Crypto Exchanges of 2022

But, to understand the ripple effect of these announcements, investors need to understand what BlackRock is, why this news is in the headlines and exactly what it will mean for crypto and investors in general.

What Is BlackRock?

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager. Based in New York, BlackRock manages over $10 trillion of assets. Although BlackRock is known as an institutional powerhouse, the company also manages a host of consumer-facing products, including over 120 mutual funds.

Many investors today might be more familiar with the company through its exchange-traded fund division, which includes the well-known iShares family. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, for example, trades under the symbol IVV and is the second-largest ETF in the world, with over $327 billion in assets.

Why Is This News Making Headlines?

As one of the investment industry’s heavy hitters, when BlackRock makes a move, it makes news. And with cryptocurrency being a major buzz word in the industry as well, BlackRock preparing to offer crypto trading is No. 1 with a bullet when it comes to news items.

Although nothing official has been put into place, Coindesk had reported that BlackRock intends to use its Aladdin-integrated investment management platform as a cryptocurrency trading vehicle for its clients. Additionally, per Coindesk’s sources, the investment manager would establish a credit facility, via which customers could take out loans after pledging crypto assets as collateral.

Both of these moves would be ground-shaking, as they would make a traditional well-respected money manager a key source of crypto trading going forward. Currently, most customer-based crypto trading occurs at a limited number of online brokers.

What Would This Mean for Crypto in General?

BlackRock offering crypto trading would have some far-reaching implications.

Perhaps the most important effect would be that cryptocurrency would gain additional validation in the investment world. The uphill battle that crypto has been fighting since its inception is widespread acceptance of its viability. As it has yet to prove itself as a replacement of fiat currency, a store of value or a currency with widespread utility, it hasn’t reached an inflection point of sustainability.

A move like this, where the largest asset manager in the world gives a trading platform, and therefore credibility, to cryptocurrency can greatly increase its use, popularity and functionality.

Bitcoin and Crypto Taxes in 2022: What You Need To Know

On a more practical level, this would give investors all over the world a huge crypto trading platform housed at a reputable investment firm. With the vast majority of crypto trading currently taking place at online brokers, the whole asset class has a bit of a “fly-by-night” or “get-rich-quick” feeling about it. If and when BlackRock gets into the game, however, the entire playing field — and investors’ perception of it — may change. The validation that an investment manager such as BlackRock can provide is priceless in terms of the acceptance of an asset class like cryptocurrency.

So, What’s Next?

Word of Blackrock’s expected move lit a fire under competitor institutions to dip their toes in the cryptocurrency waters as well, perhaps even before BlackRock begins offering trading on its platform. Fidelity, for example, is now preparing to offer its own Bitcoin ETF, dubbed the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust.

Not to be outdone, Schwab plans to offer its own competing exchange-traded fund, the Schwab Crypto Economy ETF. This wouldn’t be a direct competitor to Fidelity and BlackRock; the ETF would invest in a wide range of companies in the crypto world, from miners and developers to exchanges and other crypto-related businesses.

The Bottom Line

BlackRock didn’t invent cryptocurrency trading; but, if and when it offers it to clients, it will change the landscape across the whole industry. As other big-name competitors such as Schwab and Fidelity rush into the space as well, others no doubt will follow.

This is the exact type of momentum that cryptocurrency needs to maintain and expand its foothold in the investment universe — and perhaps eventually in the day-to-day life of average citizens across the globe.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If BlackRock Offers Crypto Trading, What Would It Mean for Investors?

Recommended Stories

  • These Are the Top 5 Reasons Buyers Are Delaying Home Purchases

    Image source: Getty Images Many people dream of owning a home and make buying one a priority. But buying a home is a huge undertaking, especially in today's market. If you're on the fence about wanting to buy, to the point where you keep delaying that decision, there's certainly nothing wrong with that.

  • Here are 7 of the most affordable homes near downtown Columbia. None are under $150K

    The idea of what homes are affordable near downtown Columbia keeps changing as prices and demand continue to rise.

  • Heineken to exit Russia at cost of around 400 million euros

    AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Monday it has decided to exit its business in Russia at an expected cost of 400 million euros ($438 million), after previously saying it would only halt new investment and exports to the country. The company joins a raft of Western brands shuttering businesses in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, with Heineken's move likely to dial up pressure on Danish rival Carlsberg, the owner of Russia's biggest brewer, Baltika. "We have concluded that Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," the company said in a statement, adding that it would not profit from any transfer of ownership.

  • Why Buying Property in These 5 Midwestern Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Buying a vacation property rather than a long-term rental can offer some unique advantages. Because vacation properties are typically only rented for a weekend or at most a couple of weeks, you can...

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Falling share prices present an opportunity to get in on two profitable cannabis companies that continue to grow.

  • This Dividend King Hiked Its Payout Again: Should You Buy It?

    Genuine Parts had a record 2021 for earnings, and its outlook looks promising for the foreseeable future.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    Here are three dividend stocks that I think are good picks to buy in an uncertain market. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) certainly has an outstanding record as a Dividend Aristocrat with 40 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. Air Products' dividend yield currently tops 2.7%.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper R

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.