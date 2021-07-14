BlackRock profit beats as assets grow to a record $9.5 trillion

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Sohini Podder
·2 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Sohini Podder

NEW YORK (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company's funds, driving robust fee growth and boosting its assets under management to a record high.

BlackRock's assets under management jumped to a record $9.49 trillion in the second quarter from $7.32 trillion a year earlier.

"More than ever, our voice is resonating deeper and more broadly with our clients worldwide," BlackRock's chief executive, Larry Fink, said in an interview.

The company continued to gather assets at a robust pace as investors deployed money across BlackRock's product types and asset classes.

Global equity markets' strength during the second quarter helped boost both assets under management as well as fee growth.

The U.S. economy displayed signs of a recovery over the past quarter, helped by large government stimulus and steady vaccination programs. Global financial market continue to display strength a year after the coronavirus pandemic crashed asset prices and hurt risk sentiment.

"It seems like everything is going their way right now. It's just strength across the entire platform," said Kyle Sanders, an analyst with St. Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones.

Net inflows for the quarter stood at $81 billion, driven by higher investments in BlackRock's various funds, including its exchange-traded funds.

That figure is well below $81 billion, but well below the $172 billion record set in the prior quarter, with most of the decline due the loss of a $58 billion equity index mandate from a U.S. pension fund client, Sanders said.

"Despite them having $9.5 trillion and being so big, they are still best positioned to deliver the best growth over the next couple of years, relative to their peers," Sanders said.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.03 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $9.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 32% to $4.82 billion, helped by higher performance fees and 14% growth in revenue from technology services.

BlackRock's shares, which hit a record high on Monday, ahead of the results, rose 16% during the quarter ended June 30, compared with a 15% gain for a Thomson Reuters index that includes more than a dozen of BlackRock's industry rivals in the United States.

BlackRock shares were down about 2% in trading before the bell on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expect BlackRock’s IShares to Surpass $3 Trillion, Analyst Says

    IShares, the world’s largest exchange-traded fund provider, will likely report assets under management of $3-trillion-plus when parent (BLK) unveils second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, says analyst Kyle Sanders of Edward D. Jones. BlackRock (ticker: BLK) told investors in June that iShares had assets of $2.8 trillion. Overall, BlackRock has $9 trillion in assets.

  • BlackRock profit and revenue rise above forecasts, as AUM climbs to $9.5 trillion

    BlackRock Inc. reported Wednesday second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as assets under management (AUM) increased 30% and net inflows topped $80 billion. The investment management company's stock was indicated down about 0.1% in premarket trading. Net income rose to $1,38 billion, or $8.92 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $7.85 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $10.03 from $7.85, beating the FactSet consen

  • BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

    BlackRock (BLK) records a rise in revenues and higher expenses in the second quarter of 2021.

  • BlackRock Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Down.

    Assets in its iShares exchange-traded fund franchise jumped to $3 trillion from $2.8 trillion in March.

  • These 3 Cannabis Companies Could Double Your Money Within 12 Months

    Over the past year, more and more multistate operators in the cannabis industry have been jockeying for top positions as additional states legalize the medical and/or recreational use of marijuana. Three companies that have been actively pursuing growth through expansion and acquisition in the cannabis market are Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF). The latest of those to initiate coverage is Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett, who expects the cannabis market to grow at a rapid compound annual rate of 14% through 2030.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • Vietnam's VinFast Preparing to Sell Electric Crossovers in the U.S.

    The company is setting up a presence in the U.S. and hopes to start sales of its compact and mid-size EV crossovers in California in 2022.

  • Duke Energy Rewards Shareholders with Dividend Hike

    Energy company Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.985 per share, a hike of 2.1% from its previous dividend of $0.965 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. Following the news release, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $101.53 in Monday’s trading session. Based on Monday’s closing price, the annual dividend yield of the company now stands at 3.9%. Duke Energy h

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    Economic cycles result in changes to the business landscape, while the recent pandemic has further altered human habits and practices. A strong competitive moat, coupled with healthy fundamentals, lends further support as to why these businesses can thrive over years or even decades. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is in a sweet spot right now.

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Yeti Holdings, SmileDirectClub, DraftKings, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Yeti Holdings, SmileDirectClub, DraftKings, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Soared 188% in 2021's First Half

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) have had more of a wild ride in 2021 than most other special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The stock soared more than 450% as investors anticipated a merger announcement with promising electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Motors. Churchill Capital IV was worth more than $15 billion at its peak as investors speculated the blank check company would bring Lucid Motors public early in the year.

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • 10 Best Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be going over the 10 Best Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. To skip our detailed analysis of the best dividend stocks to invest in based on their track record of continuous dividend growth, you can continue ahead to see the 5 Best Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. You have […]