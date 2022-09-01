BlackRock Says Energy Is Bright Spot as It Sours on Stocks

Stefanie Marotta
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s senior investment strategist Kurt Reiman says shares of oil and gas companies will continue to be a rare bright spot in an otherwise tough market, even as the asset manager downgrades its position on equities to underweight as central bankers signal further interest rate hikes.chi

Most Read from Bloomberg

Despite a looming recession, the asset manager expects demand for oil and other commodities to remain strong as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- and other such factors as under-investing and navigating materials in other geopolitically sensitive regions -- put pressure on supply following the initial shock from the easing up of pandemic restrictions.

“The confidence, in our view, around structurally higher commodity prices has risen over the course of the year,” Reiman said on Tuesday in an interview at Bloomberg’s Toronto office. “We now have a supply shock within a supply shock because of the war in Europe. Then when you think about the underinvestment in the key commodities that Russia and Ukraine export, it hasn’t been sufficient to meet global demand. And it takes a few years of investment to bring this capacity online.”

BlackRock shifted to an underweight stance on equities in July as central banks ramped up their aggressive interest rate hike campaigns, bucking the broader market that was shifting back into stocks in the midst of an earnings season where results topped analyst expectations. Those gains dwindled by the end of August as the threat of even higher interest rates and lower corporate guidance spooked investors.

An index of oil and gas companies in the S&P 500 index has surged 40% this year, a stark contrast to the more than 18% drop in the overall S&P 500. Occidental Petroleum Corp. soared 135% this year, with Devon Energy Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. among the top five gainers.

Energy has weathered the downturn on elevated oil prices even as the commodity posted a third monthly decline, the longest losing streak in more than two years. Meanwhile, energy stocks flushed with cash marched higher as investors seek out safe havens in volatile markets.

Soon after making the change, stock markets rallied on better-than-expected earnings. But the surge was a blip as markets made a u-turn and spiraled last week after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned that investors should brace for an extended period of higher rates.

Reiman said he expects the broader market to continue to decline until central banks start reversing their rate hikes, with shares of consumer and communications-focused technology companies bearing the brunt of the selloff.

“If they intend to bring inflation back down to their target of 2%, it would, in our view involve a much greater hit to demand than stocks are currently priced for,” Reiman said. “Inflation and its effect on stocks is like air pressure in your tires -- you need some, but if you have too much or too little then you’ve got a problem.”

(Updates with index price moves and chart. A previous version of this story corrected Reiman’s title.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 dips below key Fibonacci chart level then bounces back above it

    The S&P 500 slumped 1.0% in afternoon trading Thursday, and has now shed 6.7% amid a five-day losing streak and dropped 9.0% since closing at a four-month high on Aug. 16. The 387.58-point decline from the Aug. 16 close of 4,305.20, represents a 60.7% retracement of the 638.43-point (17.4%) rally off the June 16 18-month closing low of 3,666.77. Wall Street followers of the Fibonacci ratio of 1.618, also known as the "golden ratio" given its prevalence throughout natural systems, believe if a pu

  • Mexico's BMV could exit main index in latest 'symptom of deterioration'

    Mexico's stock exchange operator (BMV) is a top candidate to be bumped from the country's main stock index in its next rebalancing, which has suffered the weakest performance of any Latin American stock market, reduced turnover and more delistings, analysts said this week. Most immediately, market operator BMV and cellular infrastructure company SITES are likely to be booted from the S&P IPC benchmark index for their failure to comply with parameters such as the value and volume of transactions, analysts said. The new list of companies in the index will be published on Friday, with lender Gentera and supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui expected as key replacement candidates.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Holds Steady, Inflation Pressures Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing growth steadied in August at the slowest pace in over two years, while a measure of materials costs declined for a fifth-straight month in a welcome sign inflationary pressures are abating.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe

  • Oil Prices Have Fallen. OPEC Cuts Could Drive Them Up Again.

    Demand has fallen as countries struggle economically. Meanwhile, Russian oil continues to flow, and the West is trying to revive the Iranian nuclear deal and free up Iranian oil supply. The result could be higher prices.

  • Brookfield Hunts for Buyouts With Record $110 Billion to Spend

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has more than $110 billion to invest and is eagerly eyeing deal opportunities, including buyouts of mispriced public companies. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US Secrets“There cannot be a better time to be a value inv

  • Tesla Stock Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

    Tesla shares moved lower Thursday following data from China indicating a solid improvement in August sales and exports as production at its key Shanghai factory accelerated from its summer lull. Tesla sold 77,000 China-made cars last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Thursday, a 74% increase over the same period last year. The August figures, however, while also firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, essentially only matches the 78,000 tally from June and suggests growth rates will be challenging in the world's biggest car market as the economy slows and buyers trim spending.

  • Veeva Systems Stock Is Getting Pummeled: Here's the Trade

    VEEV is well run but it's a highly valued stock in an environment that doesn't highly value stocks.

  • Merrill Lynch Advisors Managing $560 Million Jump to RBC

    RBC Wealth Management has notched another recruiting win, luring a Florida team with $560 million in client assets away from Merrill Lynch. Coatoam Wealth Management Group, led by Managing Director Brian Coatoam, is joining RBC’s new office in Winter Park, Fla, the company said. “We are thrilled to welcome the Coatoam Wealth Management Group to our rapidly growing Florida complex,” Ken Ross, director of RBC’s Florida operations, said in a statement.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Market Closed For Labor Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Prowls for Deal at Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has the financial strength to do a $10 billion to $15 billion acquisition, and its top executive hopes that disruption in the global economy will pave the way for a sizable deal. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held U

  • Microsoft’s Activision Deal Raises Competition Concerns, Says U.K. Watchdog

    The Competition and Markets Authority, which started its investigation into the $75 billion acquisition in July, said the deal could harm rivals and newcomers to the videogame industry.

  • Tech Weighs Heavily on Stocks as Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks sank for a fifth day and a measure of the dollar surged to a record after recent data showed the American economy remained robust last month even as the Federal Reserve stepped up its inflation battle.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US Secre

  • Dollar Gauge Rallies to Record High as Yen Cracks Key 140 Mark

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar’s strength rallied to a record high Thursday as Treasury yields climbed, while the yen slumped past the key 140 level for the first time since 1998.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe moves came as data showing a steady

  • Hold Seagate but Sell Western Digital, Analyst Says. Road Ahead Is Tough.

    Ratings cuts follow recent warnings from both companies about worsening economic conditions affecting demand for their products such as flash drives.

  • OPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth

    The oil market will have a small surplus of just 0.4 million bpd in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+, due to underproduction of its members, OPEC+ sources said. The report comes days ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting on Sept. 5 and over a week after OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said the group may cut oil output. The Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which met on Wednesday, advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations, on market fundamentals.

  • Chiefs to sign former Chargers LB Cole Christiansen to practice squad

    The #Chiefs are adding a former #Chargers linebacker to the practice squad according to a new report.

  • Okta Second Quarter Results Beat Estimates But Stock Tumbles

    Okta stock plunged Thursday as the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that beat estimates but struggled with an acquisition.

  • Blackstone, Carlyle Take Different Sides on Oil-and-Gas Investment

    Profits from oil-and-gas production have surged, but volatile returns and a fraught political climate have created a divide among the biggest private-equity firms about whether investing in the sector is worth the headache.

  • Brazil's Guedes says calamity decree could make room for higher welfare program in 2023

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday that the continuation of the Ukraine war could make the government sign a calamity decree, which would make room for a higher welfare program in 2023. The maintenance of 600 reais ($114.88) monthly payments under the Auxílio Brasil program is one of the main promises of President Jair Bolsonaro in his quest for reelection in October, while he trails former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. But in next year's budget bill, the government reduced cash handouts to 400 reais because keeping the current level would require circumventing the spending cap rule, and there is no legal provision for this so far.

  • Zendesk says Light Street's proposal not superior to $10.2 billion go-private deal

    In a letter to Zendesk's board on Monday, Light Street proposed a recapitalization of the business. The plan consists of a $2 billion preferred equity investment arranged by Light Street and a $2 billion incremental debt facility. Light Street added that Zendesk should expand its board to ten seats, including five directors from Light Street and other preferred equity shareholders.