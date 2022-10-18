BlackRock Sees High Cost of Fed’s Path, Challenge for UK Leaders

Tassia Sipahutar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s efforts to quell inflation will be much more painful than during a normal business cycle, and the UK’s new chancellor needs to deliver market stability and a new growth strategy.

Those are the views of Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock, Inc., on two of the biggest issues facing global markets.

“If they want to get inflation back to 2%, it really means you need to crush the interest-rate sensitive part of the economy if you want to realign this quickly,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Or do you at some point have to say the cost is too high and you have to tolerate some inflation while you let the supply side heal?”

Hildebrand, who estimated that markets are currently pricing a terminal rate of about 5% in the US, said the Fed will face a decision on the trade offs early next year.

“This inflation is driven principally by supply side forces,” he added. “That means the Fed just has to be, or all central banks, have to be that much tougher.”

Britain’s Challenge

Hildebrand said that despite the turmoil seen in UK markets, institutions like the Treasury were still strong and credible.

“You can’t just stimulate demand when you have that much of a supply shock that the country has been through,” Hildebrand said. “Hopefully the new chancellor can bring stability back into the marketplace and then the government can focus on a growth strategy that is focused on the supply side as opposed to simply stimulating demand.”

Latest data on US consumer prices has dashed any hopes that the Fed may tap the brakes on rate increases any time soon, while in the UK markets have so far reacted positively to the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

