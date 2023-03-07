BlackRock sees 'reasonable chance' of Fed raising rates to 6%

FILE PHOTO: Rick Rieder, BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, speaks during a Reuters investment summit in New York City
Davide Barbuscia
·2 min read

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path following recent strong economic data.

"We think there’s a reasonable chance that the Fed will have to bring the Fed Funds rate to 6%, and then keep it there for an extended period to slow the economy and get inflation down to near 2%," Rieder said in a note on Tuesday.

The Fed's policy rate is currently in the 4.50%-4.75% range.

As of December, officials saw that rate rising to a peak of around 5.1%, a level investors expect may move at least half a percentage point higher now.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for the so-called terminal rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.5%-5.75%.

Bets on the Federal Reserve more aggressively hiking rates have gained more traction in money markets in recent weeks, after a string of economic data showing a tight job market and inflation remaining high. That data revived fears the Fed may resort once again to the same super-sized interest rate hikes that hammered stocks and bonds last year.

Traders had largely expected the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points at its next rate-setting meeting on March 21 to 22, but after Powell's remarks on Tuesday Fed funds futures were pricing in a 50 basis points hike, CME Group data showed.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Anna Driver)

Recommended Stories

  • Citadel's Griffin says the Fed needs more consistency to tame inflation

    Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel and Citadel Securities, said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve needs more consistency of communication in order to tame inflation and that the setup for a recession is unfolding. Earlier on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected to control inflation. Previously, some market participants have at some points read Fed official's speeches as less hawkish.

  • Powell acknowledges crypto risks, but warns against regulations that could ‘stifle innovation’

    The chairman added separately in a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the Fed could accelerate rate hikes in the coming year.

  • Fed's Powell sees long-term damage if US debt ceiling not raised

    The United States risks long-term damage if Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling ... if we fail to do so, I think that the consequences are hard to estimate, but they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm," Powell said during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy. The Congressional Budget Office last month said the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay all its bills sometime between July and September, unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is raised or suspended.

  • IMF board poised to approve $2.9 billion Sri Lanka bailout

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from China, India and all its major bilateral creditors, paving the way for the IMF board to consider approval of a long-awaited $2.9 billion bailout. Sri Lanka would get access to the first tranche of money shortly after board approval, sources close to the talks said. Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department (APD) said the financing assurances paved the way for the IMF board to consider approval of the staff-level agreement reached on September 1, 2022 for a new Extended Fund Facility.

  • Britain plans new data rules to ease compliance burden

    Britain will make another attempt to reform its data protection law on Wednesday with the objective of easing the compliance burden for businesses while remaining sufficiently in line with the European Union to keep information flowing. The government said it would bring an updated Data Protection and Digital Information Bill back to parliament after its earlier proposals were paused in September for further consultation with industry. The country's current data rules mirror the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the comprehensive legislation adopted in the bloc in 2016 that protects personal data.

  • Why didn’t Wall Street listen to Jerome Powell?

    Interest rates rocketed to their highest levels in over 20 years Tuesday afternoon as Wall Street finally started taking Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at his word. Stocks and bonds tanked, and betting on another 50 basis point Fed rate hike later this month doubled. This came after Powell told the Senate he would keep interest rates higher for longer to make sure he stamped out inflation.

  • Walmart to invest nearly $1.5 billion in Mexico and Central America in 2023

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart's unit in Mexico and Central America, known as Walmex, plans to spend around 27 billion pesos ($1.49 billion) in the region in 2023, it said on Tuesday, up 27% from last year. Just under half of the investment will go to remodeling and maintenance on existing stores, while nearly 30% will be used for new stores and clubs, Walmex said in a filing following an event with investors and analysts. The planned investments are up from the 21.3 billion pesos Walmex spent in 2022.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Has the Right Recipe to Please Wall Street

    Social-media giant Meta Platforms, of which Zuckerberg is CEO, will reportedly cut thousands more jobs.

  • A bet on short-term Treasury futures may be your best play on interest rates and inflation, inventor of bond-volatility gauge says

    No matter what the Fed chief has to say this week, the market has one idea stuck in its brain right now, and it's all wrong, says our call of the day from volatility expert Harley Bassman.

  • Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates higher and potentially faster than previously anticipated with inflation persisting, an unexpectedly aggressive posture following last month’s step down in the pace of hikes.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are

  • Fed Chair Addresses Crypto Risks; Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Hearing Developments

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress on Tuesday, warning banks should be "quite cautious" about getting involved in digital assets. Separately, a panel of judges appeared skeptical of the SEC's arguments during Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF hearing. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.

  • RBA Closer to Point When Rate Pause ‘Appropriate,’ Lowe Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is approaching a point when a pause in its policy tightening cycle will be needed, Governor Philip Lowe said, a day after raising interest rates to the highest level since 2012.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsCh

  • Largest Bitcoin Fund Soars as Judges Raise Hope for Investor Payday

    Judges sounded skeptical of the SEC's arguments for barring the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust from becoming an ETF.

  • Fed's Powell acknowledges slimmer corporate profits could help curb inflation

    It wasn't volunteered, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday made his most extensive comments to date on the role corporate profits could play in lowering inflation, telling U.S. lawmakers it was possible for inflation to fall and workers' wages to keep rising for a time if companies and their shareholders took less for themselves. "If corporate profits were to decline from the extremely high levels that we saw recently, would it be possible to sustain" growth in workers' benefits "even as we get inflation down to the target of 2%?" Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen asked Powell during the Fed chief's semi-annual testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. While that might be difficult in the long run, "over the shorter term though, yes," Powell said, dipping tentatively into a debate that may become more pointed over time depending on how inflation, the job market and the economy evolve.

  • Startup nealthy raises $1.3M in pre-seed to simplify NFT and crypto investing.

    The web3 startup will provide diversified investment opportunities and ease long-running market struggles

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for March 2023

    The top tech penny stocks by 12-month total returns are ride-hailing company DiDi Global, enterprise software support provider Remini Street, and data management solutions provider AvePoint Inc.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Wait for Catalyst

    The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, before showing signs of exhaustion yet again.

  • Dow Jones Tumbles Over 500 Points On 'Faster' Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Falls Below Key Level

    Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled rate hikes will go higher and faster than previously expected. The major indexes fell sharply.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Outlook Well Above Views

    CrowdStrike reported Q4 profit and sales that topped estimates while revenue guidance came in well above Wall Street targets.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks sink after Powell tells Congress rates could go 'higher'

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for additional rate hikes from the central bank as inflation remains stubbornly high.