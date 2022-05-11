BlackRock’s $100 Million London Trader Turns Bearish Amid Record Losses

Gillian Tan and Nishant Kumar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. star money manager Alister Hibbert has turned bearish as his hedge fund endures its worst-ever losses amid a sharp decline in stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund tumbled 13% this year through April, a person with knowledge of the matter said. That exceeds its worst annual decline of 11%. The money manager, who has profited from the historic surge in stocks since starting the fund in 2011, turned net short for the first time ever this month, said the person. His portfolio was net long about 35% at the end of last year.

The reversal marks a seismic shift underway in global markets as soaring inflation forces central banks to end quantitative easing and raise interest rates. That has led to a selloff in markets with growth stocks, led by the technology sector, falling further in a setback for equity-focused hedge funds.

Hibbert has run his fund with a tilt toward growth stocks and owned shares such as Microsoft Corp. and Mastercard Inc. He flagged his cautious outlook earlier this year, telling clients that the strongest phase of economic recovery, characterized by soaring earnings and cyclical performance, was now over. The fund had about $9 billion of assets on Dec. 31.

“It is clear that the normalization of the economy post-pandemic is not going to be an entirely orderly process,” he wrote in a letter to investors in March.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.

BlackRock shares have tumbled about 34% this year. In a March letter to investors, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink expressed disappointment in the stock’s performance and cited challenging markets for the decline.

London-based Hibbert has long been one of the best-paid risk-takers at the world’s biggest asset manager and key to BlackRock’s expansion into active management and driven-performance fees. He earned a nine-figure sum, more than triple the size of Fink’s $30 million payout in 2020.

Hibbert started the hedge fund more than a decade ago with just $13 million and turned it into one of the largest long/short money pools, generating annualized returns of almost 17% until last year. The fund has had only two annual declines. Hibbert also runs a concentrated long only fund -- BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity Fund -- which is down about 20% this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Equity hedge funds have been the worst performing broad strategy so far this year, losing 6.4% through April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with hedge fund returns data in the final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 11% on Tuesday

    For the quarter, SmileDirectClub posted total revenue of $152 million, which was a chunky (20%) improvement over the same period of 2021. This shook out to a mixed quarter for SmileDirectClub, as analysts tracking its stock were estimating it would book slightly over $134 million on the top line, but a slightly narrower per-share net loss of $0.16. "We are off to a good start for 2022 and on plan with the right-sizing of our operating structure and allocating capital to core growth initiatives that can produce the highest return on investment," CEO David Katzman said of the quarter.

  • Hedge fund Tiger Global loses $17 billion due to tech stock rout

    The hedge fund Tiger Global has lost roughly two-thirds of the cumulative gains it's made for investors since its inception in 2001, according to data from an investor that tracks the industry.

  • Allianz Hit From Hedge Fund Implosion Reaches $5.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is setting aside an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to resolve lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse of a group of its hedge funds two years ago.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic St

  • A number of insiders bought AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Taco Bell taps Dolly Parton, Doja Cat to star in its 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the the ensemble, promotional musical for the revival of Taco Bell's Mexican pizza.

  • European stocks rise as Ukraine-Russia gas clash threatens supply

    Ukraine's grid said it would stop receiving supply into the Sokhranivka station from 7am local time on 11 May, raising fears over European energy shortages.

  • Panasonic keeps profit outlook flat amid price rises, shortages

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday it expected operating profit growth to be flat this business year as component shortages and rising material costs continued to pose a risk to earnings. The Japanese company forecast operating profit of 360 billion yen for the year to March 31, 2023, little changed from the 357 billion it made in the previous business year. That prediction is 5.9% lower than a mean 382.7 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

  • ECB could outline rate hike plan for coming months in June - Müller

    The European Central Bank should raise interest rates from record lows in July but could already outline its rate expectations for the coming months at its June 9 meeting, ECB policymaker Madis Müller said. With euro zone inflation at a record high 7.5%, nearly four times the ECB's target, pressure is growing on the bank to claw back stimulus and several policymakers are pushing for faster "normalisation", including the end of asset buys and rate hikes. In the first step, bond purchases need to end in early July, as stipulated by the bank's guidance, but bringing this move forward is also possible, according to Müller, who is Estonia's central bank governor.

  • Defense Official Says Curfew May Be Lifted: Sri Lanka Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka may lift a nationwide curfew on Thursday with a top defense ministry official denying the current state of emergency was a step toward military rule. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment

  • Broadcaster ITV says ad market will get tougher after 'robust' quarter

    British broadcaster ITV said advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship, while it was mindful of "macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty".

  • EU Drafts $205 Billion Plan to Wean Itself Off Russian Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is set to bolster renewables and energy savings goals as part of a 195 billion-euro ($205 billion) plan to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious A

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce B

  • No, the markets are not panicking about inflation

    If you’ve turned on a TV, listened to the radio, or surfed internet news sites recently you’ve almost certainly heard that there is a crisis, and a panic, about inflation. You’ve been told it’s the reason the Federal Reserve is jacking up interest rates. It’s the reason the stock market has been plunging.

  • New Zealand to fully reopen borders, welcome skilled workers

    New Zealand will reopen its borders to tourists from all countries by July, allow back cruise ships and make it easier for skilled workers to immigrate as it looks outward to the world again following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said Wednesday. New Zealand imposed some of the world’s strictest border controls when COVID-19 first hit more than two years ago. New Zealand's coronavirus death toll has remained far below that of almost every other developed nation.

  • Oil Stocks: Buffett Favorite Occidental Sinks After Earnings, Amid Oil Sell-Off

    Oil producer Occidental Petroleum reported EPS that beat expectations. OXY stock fell after hours, after a mixed day for oil stocks.

  • Coinbase CEO says new disclosure does not mean firm faces bankruptcy risk

    Brian Armstrong made his comments after Coinbase said on Tuesday that, in the event of bankruptcy, crypto assets held by the exchange could be considered property of the bankruptcy proceedings and customers could be treated as general unsecured creditors. An unsecured creditor would be one of the last to be paid in any bankruptcy and last in line for claims.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$2.3m on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

    Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRPT ) over the past...

  • Ukraine Latest: War Affects Physical Gas Supplies Via Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after Russian transit flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine stopped. Gas prices later erased gains as flows increased via another border point just as warm weather curbed demand, but it still looks to have been the first time the war has affected Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Te

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.