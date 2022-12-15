BlackRock and State Street Grilled by Texas Lawmakers in ESG Debate

2
Brendan Walsh and Danielle Moran
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers grilled finance industry executives they summoned to a remote corner of the Lone Star State for a hearing, questioning whether their environmental, social and governance policies are hindering state pension investments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The GOP-led committee on state affairs called the hearing on Thursday amid growing concern in the party that financial firms are pushing a “woke” ideology with investing rules tied to ESG issues. They summoned officials from BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to defend their practices before a committee made up of seven Republicans and two Democrats.

Republican state Senator Lois Kolkhorst cited a Harvard Business Review study this year showing that funds ranked high in terms of sustainability typically fail to beat those with poor marks in that area. Other measures show ESG funds have outperformed conventional counterparts at times.

“We have a commitment to our retired teachers and we have a commitment to our retired state employees to do better with our money,” Kolkhurst said at the hearing in Marshall, in eastern Texas. The state is the nation’s largest energy producer.

BlackRock’s head of external affairs, Dalia Blass, stood by the firm’s record in handling the assets of its clients in the state.

“We are really proud of our performance for the Texas institutions that have entrusted us with their money,” Blass told the panel. “We have one bias: to get the best risk-adjusted returns for our clients.”

The setting, chosen because it’s in the district represented by the panel’s chair, was unusual for Wall Street. With a population of almost 25,000, Marshall is 150 miles (241 kilometers) east of Dallas, 70 miles south of Texarkana and about as far as can be from the world of high finance.

The committee is focused on how ESG policies may impact Texans’ retirement savings, but the investigation is part of a broader effort by GOP officials around the country to push back against what they see as progressive ideologies among corporations. New York-based BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is a frequent target.

Read More: BlackRock Struggles to Escape From the ESG Crossfire: Timeline

Florida’s chief financial officer has urged state pension funds to remove BlackRock as an asset manager over ESG concerns, while Louisiana and Missouri have pulled a combined $1.3 billion from the company this year. In August, Texas included the firm on a list of those it says boycott the energy industry. Republicans have also clashed with PayPal Holdings Inc. and the Walt Disney Co. over their policies.

The firms have struggled with how to respond, often trying to assure conservative critics that they embrace fossil fuels while at the same time telling environmentalists they’re committed to helping to fight climate change. Vanguard Group Inc. recently announced it was leaving the world’s largest climate-finance alliance, saying it would help “provide the clarity our investors desire.” The company was slated to join the hearing but was then excused.

“We do not pick and choose what to invest in,” Lori Heinel, global chief investment officer for State Street Global Advisors in Boston, told the committee. “More specifically, we do not discriminate against energy companies, or any other sector.”

ESG’s impact on the fossil-fuel industry is of particular concern to lawmakers worried that it could dry up funding sources. In August, the committee sent letters to the four firms asking for documents and testimony from executives related to their investing and consulting practices and any impacts on state pensions.

“When there’s no funding for energy projects, energy projects don’t get done, energy costs go up, jobs go away and the cost of everything we buy goes up,” committee Chairman Bryan Hughes said Thursday. “This is real. This is family security. This is national security.”

Pension Vote

Senators criticized ISS for recommending that Texas pension funds vote against some energy-industry financing, saying it was a stance that harmed the state, given its economic dependence on oil and gas production.

Lorraine Kelly, ISS’s global head of investment stewardship, apologized for the decision and said the company had updated policies to ensure it wouldn’t happen again. She said the decision stemmed from ISS’s understanding of the funds’ investment goals.

“As we are a client-focused company, we deeply regret we disappointed the state of Texas,” Kelly said. “It was not corporate bias, sir. It was a mistake.”

Republicans in the US Senate have also homed in on how the biggest asset managers use their stakes in public companies to cast proxy votes, alleging they favor a “liberal political agenda,” according to a report from Banking Committee staff. They called for congressional probes into how the firms influence corporate policies on carbon emissions reduction, board diversity or racial-equity audits.

The battle over sustainable investing comes as some of the largest ESG funds by assets have posted steep losses this year, some even more than the S&P 500 Index’s roughly 16% decline through Wednesday’s close. BlackRock’s $20 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA exchange-traded fund (ESGU) was down about 18% in that period and Vanguard Group’s $5.8 billion ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV) dropped 21%.

--With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

(Adds ISS comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

    She was initially sentenced to death by stoning for adultery, prompting an international outcry.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Is Expanding Its Training for Kyiv’s Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapA top Ukrainian army commander w

  • Oregon Governor Commutes the Sentence of Every Death-Row Inmate in State

    Oregon governor Kate Brown said Tuesday that the state’s 17 death-row inmates will be spared execution and will instead have their sentences downgraded.

  • Ghana Alleges Burkina Faso Paid Russian Mercenaries With Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president alleged the government of neighboring Burkina Faso has given Russian mercenaries a mine as payment to help fight an insurgency in their country.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapGhanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is in Washington

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • BlackRock executive and Texas Republicans spar over climate actions

    (Reuters) -A BlackRock Inc executive and Texas state senators sparred over the firm's membership in an investment group aiming to limit climate change at a hearing on Thursday. Republicans at the hearing, which was webcast, questioned if BlackRock's membership in the Climate Action 100+ committed it to putting too much pressure on portfolio companies to take steps to reduce emissions. BlackRock Senior Managing Director Dalia Blass said the firm had maintained its independence within the group.

  • Harry describes 'terrifying moment William screamed at him' in front of Queen and Charles in crunch meeting

    Harry outlines the high-stakes meeting between himself, the Queen, Charles and William that would determine the Sussexes’ future role within the Royal Family.

  • Texas Grills BlackRock and State Street Over ESG Investing

    The companies appeared before the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs. The state is the largest U.S. producer of oil and natural gas.

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards

    President Biden on Thursday mocked former President Trump for teasing a “major announcement” that turned out to be a new line of digital Trump trading cards. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden tweeted from his personal account. The president listed a consumer price report that showed inflation easing in…

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Is Grifty NFT Project

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” landed on Thursday like the release of a new NFT—that’s because it was the release of a new NFT.After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he’d be releasing a set of collectible digital trading cards that all feature himself.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” the ex-president wrote. “These limited edition c

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

    Since it seems unlikely that the former president will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, it’s probably about something else.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference

    "You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That Could Impact Your Finances

    On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. At $750 billion, it is one of the largest spending packages in American history. Much of the funds will be used to combat...

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

    The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping. "We urge the U.K. to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the U.K.," Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

  • Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…