BlackRock’s Top Bet Is Shunning Sovereign Bonds in All Scenarios

Ruth Carson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The chorus of buy calls on government bonds is growing louder but BlackRock Inc. begs to differ.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm’s top conviction is to avoid long-term sovereign securities as inflation will continue to outpace central bank targets. Policy makers will deliberately cause recessions by overtightening to rein in price gains, the world’s biggest money manager said.

“We are underweight nominal long-term government bonds in each scenario in this new regime,” vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand and his colleagues wrote in a report that examined four different market outlooks. “Central banks are unlikely to come to the rescue with rapid rate cuts in recessions they engineered to bring down inflation to policy targets.”

A record annual rout in Treasuries is forcing fixed-income investors to reassess their game plan for 2023 as some strategists warn that optimism about a peak in the rate-hike cycle may be premature. Market players are divided on the outlook, with the likes of Fidelity International and Jupiter Asset Management piling into bonds to counter the risk of a recession.

BlackRock’s call is based on the view that long-term government debt no longer fulfills its traditional role as a portfolio diversifier due to persistent inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields almost tripled from the year’s low to reach 4.34% in October after the Federal Reserve jacked up rates aggressively to tame the highest inflation in four decades.

“We see investors demanding higher compensation for holding them as central banks tighten monetary policy at a time of record debt levels,” the report said, referring to long-term sovereign notes.

BlackRock Strategists Say Central Banks Won’t Save the Day

While central banks around the world try to slow price growth, BlackRock reckons long-term drivers such as aging workforces would keep pressures above pre-pandemic levels. The firm favors inflation-linked bonds to protect its portfolio.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona divesting funds from BlackRock over ESG push

    Arizona is divesting most of its funds from BlackRock, joining a growing number of states in resisting the investment firm's push for ESG policies.

  • When Should You Hire a Financial Advisor?

    Whether you're a new parent or expecting to retire shortly, your financial situation requires attention, knowledge and care. While Googling answers or asking a friend for help can answer basic questions, a financial advisor can provide holistic services that protect … Continue reading → The post When Should You Hire a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fidelity Breaks Down 3 Reasons Your Portfolio Is Underperforming: Here Are the Solutions

    It's no secret that equities and bonds have taken a shellacking in 2022. The downdraft from the highest inflation in four decades, sharply rising interest rates and persistent supply chain disruptions combined to hammer the S&P 500 some 25% by … Continue reading → The post Fidelity Breaks Down 3 Reasons Your Portfolio Is Underperforming: Here Are the Solutions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in B

  • GE HealthCare Is About to Be Independent. This Is Where the Stock Should Trade.

    GE HealthCare management is meeting with investors before it separates from General Electric in early January.

  • Effective vs. Marginal Tax Rates for 2022

    Sitting down to file taxes can sometimes bring an unpleasant surprise of taxes owed or a pleasant relief of a hefty refund. After filing taxes for years, you might wonder how the government calculates your taxes. Understanding effective and marginal … Continue reading → The post Effective vs. Marginal Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canada’s PSP to Invest $250 Million to Back Sandbrook’s Norwegian Wind Farm Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian pension manager Public Sector Pension Investment Board, is putting $250 million into an investment vehicle that controls Norwegian wind-farm equipment owner Havfram, according to a statement Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Form

  • Can Samko Timber Limited (SGX:E6R) Improve Its Returns?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX). However...

  • EQT Holdings' (ASX:EQT) investors will be pleased with their respectable 56% return over the last five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban

    The Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products backed by voters.

  • Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half

    Musk did not elaborate further on the details. The company re-enabled the Twitter Blue sign earlier in the day, after announcing last week that accounts for individuals will get a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts. Twitter earns nearly 90% of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to civil rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

  • 'Legends': New Zealand PM hails women's Rugby World Cup champions

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday hailed the New Zealand women's rugby team as "legends" during celebrations marking last month's World Cup triumph.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of digital-asset exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas after the US government filed a criminal indictment, following weeks of speculation that client funds were misused before his empire’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US

  • Tamil Nadu: Indian man's search for father's lost grave ends in Malaysia

    The man from Tamil Nadu was six months old when his father died 55 years ago.

  • FBI releases hate crime numbers, but data is incomplete

    Less than two-thirds of law enforcement agencies reported data on hate crimes to the FBI for 2021.

  • Five-star Anthony Hill will host Steve Sarkisian for in-home visit Thursday

    Here are some highlights of the gifted athlete.

  • Prime Trading Hires Starbucks Alum for Foray Into Commodity Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- After 35 years of delivering profits from a safe and steady business model, Prime Trading decided to push the envelope.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackThe proprietary trading firm, one of the mainstay

  • Stocks Eke Out Gains, Dollar Eases Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed while the dollar edged down amid cautious trading ahead of US inflation data that may shape the outlook for interest-rate hikes into next year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackHong Kong

  • SNB to go for 50bp rate hike on Thursday, but larger move possible: Reuters Poll

    The Swiss National Bank will hike its policy rate by a smaller 50 basis points on Thursday, as is also expected by the European Central Bank, according a majority of economists in a Reuters poll, with a significant minority expecting an even bigger move. With inflation running well above the SNB's 2% target and a widening interest rate differential with the ECB putting pressure on the already-weakening Swiss franc, the chance of another 75 basis point move cannot be ruled out. Despite inflation easing from a near 30-year peak of 3.5% in the last few months, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently said there was a "high probability" more monetary policy tightening was needed as inflation was likely to remain elevated.