BlackRock's Hildebrand reportedly taking part in UBS, Credit Suisse talks

FILE PHOTO: A BlackRock building is seen in New York
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand is taking part in talks as Swiss officials try to put together a deal for UBS Group to take over Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Asked about the report, BlackRock spokesman Ryan O'Keeffe said in a telephone interview that "Philipp has no formal involvement in these discussions at all."

Hildebrand, who joined New York-based asset manager BlackRock in 2012, previously chaired the governing board of the Swiss National Bank. According to his biography on BlackRock's website, in that capacity he also was a member of the Financial Stability Board, where he was appointed vice chairman in 2011.

Sources have told Reuters that UBS was mulling a takeover of embattled peer Credit Suisse, which could allay fears that an unfolding crisis at the latter bank could destabilize the global financial system.

Earlier on Saturday, BlackRock said it has no plans or interest in acquiring Credit Suisse, after a report it was working on a bid to counter UBS.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUBS Group AG and Swiss officials are racing to put together a deal for the firm to take over battered rival Credit Suisse Group AG this weekend as they seek to navigate thorny

  • UBS Nears Deal to Take Over Credit Suisse

    UBS Group AG is nearing a deal to take over Credit Suisse Group AG, part of an urgent effort engineered by Swiss and global authorities to restore trust in the banking system.

  • Credit Suisse Bonds Gain in a Weekend Trading Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As Swiss officials and UBS Group AG raced to put together a deal for the takeover of Credit Suisse Group Inc., bonds of the embattled lender rose in a rare weekend trading session.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse A

  • BlackRock says not participating in any Credit Suisse takeover plan

    "BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," the spokesperson said. The Financial Times reported BlackRock had been working on a rival bid for Credit Suisse aiming to counter a plan for UBS AG to acquire the struggling bank.

  • UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse Could Be Imminent. Here’s Why It Matters.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only option to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • U.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Suisse-UBS deal: Bloomberg News

    U.S. officials might seek to weigh in on matters which can impact the finals terms of the deal between the banks, according to the report. An official at the Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

  • UBS May Acquire Credit Suisse: Report

    UBS Group (UBS) is in talks to acquire all or parts of Credit Suisse(CS), but neither company has confirmed the merger, Financial Times reported Friday.

  • Big Oil Prepares for Upheaval at the Gas Station

    TotalEnergies sale of its European service stations shows a more cautious approach to the growth of electric vehicles than at peers Shell and BP.

  • Credit Suisse's Days Are Numbered

    The Swiss government reportedly urged UBS to buy Credit Suisse, to end the crisis of confidence around its rival.

  • UBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News

    Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the report added. UBS Group and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters reported earlier that Credit Suisse is weighing several survival options as regulators urge the investment bank to pursue a deal with UBS.

  • Baidu's Hong Kong shares rebound as users test ChatGPT-like Ernie bot

    Hong Kong-listed shares in China's Baidu rebounded 15.7% on Friday as users told of their experiences with the Ernie bot, recouping losses from a day earlier prompted by the chatbot's launch, which failed to impress. But some of the few users who received invite codes to try Ernie later in the day began to post and livestream tests of the Chinese chatbot and do a side-by-side comparison with U.S. chatbots such as Microsoft's Bing chatbot, which is powered by ChatGPT technology. One user described on the Weibo social media platform how Ernie had answered a question about the status of Hong Kong philosopher Zhang Jinqing accurately.

  • Bond Market Set for More Tumult With Fed’s Next Move in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors battered by the wildest swings in decades are hunkering down for their next big test: navigating the Federal Reserve’s response to the mounting financial instability that threatens to derail its fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking

  • US Authorities Engaged on Possible Credit Suisse-UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse AssetsUS authorities are working with their Swiss counterparts as they seek to hammer out a deal for UBS Group AG to buy all or part of its struggling rival Credit Suisse Group AG,

  • UBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis Combination

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of Credit Suisse Group AG at the urging of Swiss regulators after its smaller rival was pummeled by a crisis of confidence, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Prac

  • Thousands of City jobs at risk amid race for Credit Suisse rescue

    Thousands of jobs are set to be lost in the City as regulators race to rescue one of the world's biggest banks before markets open on Monday morning.

  • First Republic, SVB, Credit Suisse: The latest banks in trouble and why

    First Republic Bank is the fourth bank to face a crisis in the past week, as banking and government officials try to dispel fears of a wider financial meltdown. Here's a recap of some of the latest troubled banks, and what this could mean.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - What is First Republic Bank and why did it need rescuing? It's a San Francisco lender founded in 1985 that specializes in private banking and we

  • Big Banks Best Positioned to Weather Crisis: Morningstar

    The banking crisis has hit bank stocks hard, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank stock Index dropping 28% since March 3.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett believes the average investor can outperform most professional money managers with this strategy.

  • Column: Even in a flood, government can't save us. Disaster response must be people-powered

    With back-to-back floods and snowstorms, Californians are learning the hard way that emergency workers can't be everywhere to help everyone all at once.

  • Social Security: When March 2023 Benefit Payments Are Scheduled

    Social Security checks for March are scheduled to go out soon. Beneficiaries will continue to see bigger benefit checks thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Social Security:...