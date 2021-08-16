Blacks continue moving out of Detroit, creating two new majority suburbs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candice Williams, The Detroit News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 16—While Michigan's African American population declined slightly over the past decade, Black residents have become a majority in two more Detroit suburbs, according to U.S. Census data, reflecting a continued movement from the state's largest city to nearby communities.

Blacks comprise 13.5% of the state's population, down from 14% in 2010, according to the latest Census Bureau numbers. It remains above the national average of 12.1%.

But Blacks are spreading out and becoming a bigger part of the community in a variety of localities, especially in Metro Detroit.

This occurred as Asians and Hispanics experienced the most population growth in Michigan over the past 10 years, but remained smaller portions of the state's populace than Whites and African Americans.

The rapid growth of Black residents in the Wayne County community of Harper Woods, as well as the Macomb County community of Eastpointe, helped fuel the change.

More African Americans also moved into other suburbs, including nearby Warren, the state's third-largest city.

The exodus from Detroit started in the latter part of the century's first decade, said Kurt Metzger, a demographer who is Pleasant Ridge's mayor.

"Much of this is due to African Americans in Detroit moving to suburban communities with affordable housing and good schools," Metzger said. "Here we have communities that border the city and which saw large numbers of African Americans moving in last decade when more than 180,000-plus African Americans left. They have found the suburbs to be welcoming and have continued to move in."

One of those communities is Redford Township in Wayne County, which is on Detroit's western border. It now has a plurality of Blacks after being a White-majority locality for decades. Blacks make up 47% of residents compared with 44% of Whites after their numbers grew nearly 67% in the past decade.

There were similar growth spurts in Harper Woods, where the African American population grew 58% from 2010 to 2020, while the Black populace soared nearly 89% in nearby Eastpointe.

African Americans comprised 66% of Harper Woods' residents in 2020, up from 45.6% in 2010, according to the Census Bureau. Whites now make up 27% of the city's population.

Eastpointe is about 53% Black, up from 29.5% a decade ago. Whites now comprise 39% of the community.

Mary Hall-Rayford and her husband, Tyrone, moved from the east side of Detroit to Eastpointe in 2012 looking for a peaceful, safe neighborhood. She said she wasn't disappointed.

"I'm a writer, and when I get writer's block, I like to get out and walk," said Hall-Rayford, 69. "This was a safe place to do that. People smiled, they spoke. No loose dogs to worry about. An entirely different experience. I love the block that I live on right now."

Hall-Rayford, a retired teacher, said she enjoys her neighbors. She sits on the Eastpointe School Board and is involved in a racially, politically and religiously diverse community group called EASE, or Eastpointe Advocates Supporting Equality.

The group is working on a unity monument for Kennedy Park, she said.

"We get involved and try to help each other out," Hall-Rayford said. "For me, it's the small-town feel. I grew up in a very small place in West Virginia. This is reminiscent of home."

Asian and Latino growth

Whites remain the largest proportion of Michigan's population at 72%, down from nearly 77% a decade ago.

But Asian and Hispanic populations experienced the most growth in Michigan in the past decade. Hispanics now account for 5.6% of the state's population, up from 4.4%, while Asians make up 3.3%, up from 2.4% in 2010, according to the Census.

The state's Asian population expanded 38%, while the Hispanic or Latino population grew by 27%, according to the data. The increase mirrors population growth among the two groups nationwide.

"The Asian and Hispanic populations have been leading growth in Michigan and the U.S. for a while now," Metzger said. "Michigan has had a higher growth in Asians than the United States, but lower for Hispanics."

He attributes the growth to immigration, coupled with younger populations and higher birth rates. He notes the Asian population is diverse in socio-economic terms and includes Asian Indians, Chinese, Japanese, Chinese Bangladeshi, Vietnamese, Hmong and Thai.

Michigan's White population, which dropped to 72%, remains above the national average of nearly 58%, according to the Census Bureau.

"The White population is dropping nationally due to low birth rates, increasing deaths and low numbers of new migrants," Metzger said. "Michigan has an old White population that is dying off. Just look at the 50 counties that lost population, particularly the Upper Peninsula and east side of the northern lower peninsula. All these counties are whiter than the state average."

In Detroit, Asian Americans grew 36% from a decade ago and now make up 1% of the residents. Hispanics or Latinos now comprise nearly 7% of the city's population.

The two groups also contributed to the 60% explosion in population in Lyon Township in Oakland County, which recorded Metro Detroit's highest growth rate. Latinos experienced 119% growth in the township, while Asians increased 674% as both groups remained a small fraction of the township's overall populace.

T

The Asian community more than doubled in the Macomb County city of Center Line, increasing to 5.5% of the community from 2.4% in 2010. The growth was even more pronounced in Warren, where they now comprise 10.2% of the city, up from 4.6% a decade ago. Whites now make up 62% of Warren's population.

Macomb County Commissioner Mai Xiong, who is Hmong, said she lives in Warren, which she said is a great community and still affordable. In the early 1990s, there was an influx of Hmong political refugees from Thailand who were sponsored by local churches and relocated to the Detroit area. Many worked factory jobs and as their children got older and were better educated, they moved into the suburbs, including Warren, Xiong said.

"I'm not surprised that the population in Warren has continued to grow," Xiong said. "Asian families, particularly Hmong, they tend to move where there's family. Even if they have to travel out of the city to work, family is a very important thing in our community."

Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, said she's excited to see the Asian population growth in the state. Chang, the first Asian American woman to be elected to the Michigan Legislature, said the Asian community is sometimes forgotten or marginalized.

"What I think is really important is as the Asian American population is growing, that we're also growing in our voice in the democratic process," she said. "I'm going to be really interested in how it all plays out with redistricting."

An independent commission is starting to study how to redraw the political boundaries for state legislative seats and Congress. The panel expects to deliver its proposed new maps by the end of the year.

"We're here," Chang said. "We're having families, and we're contributing to the state. We're a really important community that needs to be paid attention to."

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds are evacuated as tinderbox Spain tackles wildfires

    At least 800 people were evacuated in Spain as forest fires blazed Sunday in two regions, with extremely dry conditions worsening the risk of more wildfires during the hottest weekend of the year so far. Two planes, a helicopter and almost 200 firefighers were dispatched to the province of Ávila in central Spain to tackle two separate fires there, Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit said in a tweet. Relative humidity fell as low as 8% in Ávila, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, leading to tinderbox conditions.

  • Kisner birdies to win playoff and capture PGA season finale

    American Kevin Kisner, winless in five prior US PGA playoffs, birdied the second extra hole on Sunday to win a record-tying six-man playoff and capture the Wyndham Championship.

  • Biden administration stunned by speed of Taliban’s takeover

    President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.

  • Death toll in Turkey flash floods rises to 59

    The death toll from severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey has risen to at least 59, as more than 70 people are still unaccounted for nearly a week after the disaster's onset, the New York Times reports. The big picture: Torrential rains in the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused flooding and mudslides that destroyed homes and buildings — prompting more than 1,700 people to be evacuated across the region.Get market news worthy of your

  • 12 killed in overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan

    The death toll from an overnight grenade attack on a truck carrying women and children in Karachi rose to 12 on Sunday. Attackers targeted the truck on Saturday evening as it shuttled an extended family from a wedding ceremony in a western Karachi neighborhood, killing nine people and wounding nine others. Dr. Qarar Abbasi at the city's main Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital said three of the injured died during treatment, raising the death toll to 12.

  • COVID-19 spread worries parent as school starts

    I am deeply troubled about the start of school, a reader writes. | Opinion

  • Pressed by U.S., Mexico hastens migrant expulsions with flights south

    Under pressure from the U.S. government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has been quietly flying thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to expedite their departure, according to officials and migrants. The government said in late May https://www.gob.mx/inm/prensa/realiza-inm-retorno-asistido-de-932-personas-migrantes-rescatadas-en-la-frontera-de-mexico-con-estados-unidos?idiom=es it had carried out four return flights of migrants as it began a so-called "air bridge" south, without saying how many people were on them. Mexico has now sent roughly 13,000 people from northern cities to its southern border on about 100 flights, complementing U.S. efforts https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-us-starts-flying-migrant-families-into-mexico-far-border-source-2021-08-06 to return migrants to Central America, two Mexican officials familiar with the matter said.

  • BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return, Moscow denies

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A BBC journalist said on Saturday Russia was expelling her and had told her she could never return, describing it as "devastating" treatment that showed the country she reported on for years was turning inwards. In an unusual move at a time of already poor bilateral ties, Russia said Sarah Rainsford - one of the British broadcaster's two English-language Moscow correspondents - was being sent home https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/russia-asks-bbc-journalist-leave-diplomatic-row-with-britain-state-tv-2021-08-13 after London's refusal to give visas to Russian journalists. In a BBC interview, Rainsford said she was shocked by the decision which she felt was part of a wider diplomatic game at a time when Russia's ties with the West were on the slide.

  • 10,000 Americans awaiting evacuation from Kabul in Afghanistan, sources say

    The U.S. is trying to process tens of thousands of visas to airlift roughly 10,000 civilians out of Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the nation's capital. CBS News' Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's Michael George with the latest.

  • Bill Cosby gives post-prison interview to Ohio radio station

    Bill Cosby was interviewed on an Ohio radio station Friday. He didn't comment on his allegations or overturned conviction.

  • Afghanistan withdrawal suddenly becomes perilous for Biden

    President Joe Biden’s exit from the Afghanistan War has been marred by rapid Taliban gains that threaten to turn the fulfillment of a popular campaign promise into a political liability.

  • Payton Pritchard drops 92 points in Portland Pro-Am game

    Former Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard scores 92 points in Portland's Pro-Am game on Saturday.

  • ‘Especially tough decision’ leads to UK QB Joey Gatewood’s exit from program

    Gatewood, a former top-50 recruit, transferred to UK from Auburn ahead of the 2020 season.

  • Luka Garza with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Garza (Detroit Pistons) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 08/14/2021

  • Sanaa Lathan Talks 'Hit & Run,' 'Succession' and the Fate of A 'Love & Basketball' Sequel

    The legendary actress—who will next star in Succession season 3—reveals her thoughts on a Love & Basketball follow-up.

  • Dolphins undrafted rookie DB Trill Williams’ press coverage goes viral

    Dolphins undrafted rookie DB Trill Williams' press coverage goes viral

  • Ford Counterattacks GM In Trademark Infringement Dispute, Says Will Go To Patent Office

    On Friday, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reiterated that General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) lawsuit is frivolous. What Happened: In the latest development in the trademark infringement dispute between the two automakers, Ford said that it will ask the U.S. Patent Office to rescind trademarks obtained by rival GM for the terms "Cruise" and "Super Cruise," Reuters reports. Last month, GM filed a federal lawsuit against Ford for violating a trademarked hands-free driving technology name "Blue Cruis

  • Crowd Rushes Towards Kabul Airport as Afghan Citizens Desperately Attempt to Flee

    A crowd of people ran towards Kabul’s international airport on the morning of August 16, as citizens tried desperately to flee after the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday.Video by Jawad Sukhanyar shows dozens of people sprinting towards Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul while the sound of shots being fired echoes in the background.Scenes of chaos were reported at the airport on Sunday night as people tried to board international flights, prompting the US embassy in Kabul to advise citizens not to travel to the airport until notified as the security situation was “unsafe”.A spokesman for the Taliban told Al Jazeera on Monday that the war in Afghanistan was “over” after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. According to reports, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul on Sunday. Credit: Jawad Sukhanyar via Storyful

  • Taliban to retake power in Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces and the country's president has fled

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry official told Reuters. The president's office would not confirm his whereabouts.

  • Climate change: July world's hottest month ever recorded - US agency

    US scientists say July's land and ocean temperature was 0.93C (1.68F) above the 20th Century average.