Health issues for blacks, Latinos and Native Americans may cause coronavirus to ravage communities

WASHINGTON – Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans have many underlying health conditions, including asthma and heart disease, that could make them more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus, leaving advocates, lawmakers and public health experts worried these long marginalized communities won't get equal access to tests and treatment as the outbreak spreads.

“The virus is an equal-opportunity crisis … but the impact and the burden of it is not going to be shared equally,’’ said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, a public health expert and assistant professor at Columbia University in New York City. “Like most things in society, it's going to be regressive. It's going to be felt disproportionately by the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized, and obviously that falls down in this country on communities of color.’’

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, advocates and civil rights groups are pushing to get local and federal lawmakers to focus attention on communities of color and steer resources to places like reservations and community health centers that serve them.

Some are calling for federal officials to track the number of people of color who have died from the coronavirus and to set up a commission to study how it is spreading in those communities.

There were more than 140,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by Monday morning and more than 2,500 deaths. Officials have not released information on race and coronavirus cases.

“You need to do this with intention,'' said Vasan, who is also president & CEO of the mental health charity Fountain House based in New York City. "You need to map out which communities are already at the margins of care and resources and testing and already have preconditions, disproportionate health conditions, and then say, ‘All right, how do we ensure that we're going there?’"

Long history of health disparities

Long before the pandemic, people of color have experienced racial and ethnic health disparities, including a lack of access to quality care and health insurance, public health experts said. Federal agencies, as well as nonprofit health organizations, have studied the problem and set up programs to address it.

The coronavirus outbreak is a stark reminder of those gaps, advocates said.

“It further shines a light on the longstanding inequities that exist in society,’’ said J. Nadine Gracia, executive vice president and CEO at Trust For America’s Health, a public health policy group in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, said communities of color tend to be hit hardest by health crises because they tend to have less wealth than whites and less access to health care.

“We’re very concerned because, as we like to say, when the majority gets a cold, we get the flu or we get pneumonia,’’ said Kelly, a Democrat from Illinois.

While the Affordable Care Act helped many people of color get health coverage, many still don’t have insurance, or access to providers and quality care, experts said. According to the Census, 8.5% of whites were uninsured in 2017, compared with 10.6% of blacks, 7.3% for Asians and 16.1% for Hispanics.

Dr. Melissa Clarke, former assistant dean in the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., said the nation’s history of health disparities and the stressors faced by people of color, including racism and poverty, are factors in those communities disproportionately having the “very diseases that COVID19 presents a problem for.”

Those include high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, lung diseases including asthma and chronic bronchitis, and autoimmune diseases like lupus – all disproportionately found in blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.

Clarke said it’s not that people of color are more vulnerable to getting the virus, but they’re more vulnerable to having more severe manifestations, which can lead to hospitalization and death. In addition to the elderly, people at risk for serious health risks and death from the coronavirus have underlying conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.