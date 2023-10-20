The All Blacks opting to finish with 14 men is an alpha flex to rival the Springboks

So crushing was the All Blacks’ supremacy, and so closely did this World Cup semi-final resemble a glorified training session for the three-time champions, that they decided to experiment by playing the last six minutes of this match with 14 men. They were 38 points clear and did not, in the end, think it worth the danger of lock Scott Barrett missing the final by bringing him back from the sin bin. As a strategic move, it was defensible, if deeply unorthodox. But as a statement on the one-sidedness of this supposed contest, it was damning.

We are growing accustomed to such alpha flexes at this tournament. Six days after South Africa left purists agog by choosing to scrummage from a mark, New Zealand opted for their own eye-catching expression of machismo. A ‘flex-off’ between the two likely finalists in Paris next weekend? You would not bet against it. These two teams have reached such an ominous level of intensity that they can afford the odd indulgence.

By New Zealand’s standards, this felt a curiously bloodless victory. Facundo Isa might have disagreed, given the gushing wound the Argentina No 8 sustained to his head, but the torpor of the crowd told its own story. The All Blacks were too potent, too pitiless to make this confrontation even fleetingly competitive. Set against the two non-stop barnburners witnessed here at the Stade de France a week ago, the remorseless Kiwi onslaught had the effect of a cold splash of water to the face.

When a team performs with this type of symphonic fluency, the default reaction should be to stand back and applaud. Except the magic potion in a game of this significance is jeopardy, an ingredient that the three-time champions snuffed out at source by summoning an aggression with which Argentina could not cope. And yet of all their myriad qualities, it was their accuracy that impressed the most. Ahead of this filleting, they were averaging 4.3 points for each incursion into the opposition 22 – a point higher than any other team at the tournament. This increased with an average of 5 points per entry in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Argentina found themselves sliced to ribbons. The demolition meted out in the second half was emphatic enough for New Zealand not even to bother sending Barrett, the middle of the three Barrett brothers in this side, back out into the fray. He had received a yellow card for a sloppy error, knocking the ball out of scrum-half Lautaro Bazan’s hands while still on the floor at a ruck, and the All Blacks resolved they could not risk him incurring a red in a match that had been dead for at least an hour. Pragmatic, yes. But what an indictment of the gulf in quality on display.

Michael Cheika, the Argentina head coach, grumbled in the aftermath about the standard of officiating, making it clear he was unhappy with how referee Angus Gardner handled the rucks. But once the pain of the shellacking subsides, he will realise that this was not an occasion unduly influenced by the man with the whistle. Argentina were too ponderous and New Zealand too devastatingly quick for the outcome to be anything but lopsided.

The prevailing wisdom is that this All Blacks side struggles to stand alongside the finest vintages. Richie Mo’unga is no Dan Carter, as he showed by selfishly going for the line in the closing stages when he had Will Jordan outside him, while Sam Cane might never live down his labelling by Peter O’Mahony as a “s--- Richie McCaw”. But in this mood, they are as clinical and ruthless as anybody to wear the jersey.

This current crop of All Blacks may not get the plaudits (yet) of older vintages but when on song they are as clinical as any of their heralded predecessors - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

A couple of times, Beauden Barrett rejected the chance of an easy three points by kicking for the corner. Why should he have done otherwise, when he had an attack this deadly to unleash? Even in greasy conditions under a soft Parisian rain, New Zealand’s handling was a sight to behold, with their offloads silky and their finishing never less than lethal. Jordan, while denied by Mo’unga at the death, is still primed after his hat-trick to go clear of Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea with a record-breaking ninth try at a single World Cup.

If that illustrious company cannot put the talent of this team in perspective, what can? Julian Montoya, the Argentina captain, did not even attempt to downplay the extent of New Zealand’s dominance. “Every opportunity they had, they scored,” he said. “They’re an awesome team and were better by far. We were far from the level that we wanted to show.”

Perhaps the defining attribute of the 2023 All Blacks is that if they encounter opponents even slightly undercooked, they will deliver the most savage punishment. We saw as much against Italy, who have had 23 years of playing Tier One teams in the Six Nations but who still shipped 96 points to them in Lyon last month. True, Argentina were ragged, but it was difficult to imagine any of New Zealand’s rivals, even France, streaking to the win by such a margin. Every time the blue-and-white defence crumbled, the men in black pounced. It was very possibly the hallmark of champions-in-waiting.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.