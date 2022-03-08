Blackstone Almost Doubles Its London Staff by Luring Bank Dealmakers

Ruth David, Dinesh Nair and Jack Sidders
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has nearly doubled its London headcount to 500 people during the Covid-19 pandemic as it bets Europe will keep delivering investment opportunities, according to its chief operating officer in the region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are at an inflection point of tremendous growth in the business,” Farhad Karim said in an interview. The firm has hired about 200 people in London since March 2020 and is also expanding in Paris, Frankfurt and elsewhere in Europe.

The recruitment spree comes at a time when buyout firms are able to offer an attractive premium to lure dealmakers from investment banks. Blackstone, Apollo Global Management Inc., Ares Management Corp., Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. paid average compensation per employee just shy of $2 million for 2021. In comparison, the average pay at the five biggest U.S. investment banks was $232,000.

Blackstone, which paid out a record $1.6 billion in performance allocations to its dealmakers and executives in 2021, is among those that have poached aggressively from Wall Street. Prominent hires include Tara Morrison and Catherine Chiurco from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Caroline Hill from Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Christopher Weber and Heather von Zuben from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Obviously, a lot of that talent we are looking for is coming from the investment banking world,” said Karim. “It’s not just a pay differential that is attracting bankers to the firm though. Pay is important but it’s a combination of factors.”

Big Spenders

Last year saw dealmaking records shattered with $5.2 trillion of transactions globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Private equity accounted for almost a third of that total and no firm came close to Blackstone’s $122 billion haul.

In Europe, Blackstone was involved in takeovers valued at $22 billion, making it the second biggest private equity spender in the region behind EQT AB, the data show.

Read more: Blackstone’s Schwarzman Collects $1.1 Billion in Dividends, Pay

Buyout firms remain busy in Europe despite the macro political environment. Blackstone began 2022 with the largest private real estate deal in Europe, when existing investors in Mileway, a company that owns urban warehouses designed to cut delivery times of food and goods, agreed to a recapitalization valuing the business at 21 billion euros ($23 billion).

“We are not yet seeing activity slow down because of the war in Ukraine,” said Karim, who is also Blackstone’s global general counsel of real estate. “If activity levels remain where they are, private equity M&A could end the year higher than in 2021.”

Blackstone’s only exposure to Russia is through Sponda, a Finnish real estate company it agreed to buy in 2017, a spokesperson for the firm said. Sponda has less than 2% of its total assets in Russia.

Space Needed

Blackstone is keen to build out its life sciences and real estate platforms, according to Karim. He said the U.K. has a “globally competitive life sciences sector and there’s great demand for well-positioned logistics networks and office space.”

Another area of focus is the market for environmental, social and governance assets. Private equity firms have dramatically increased recruitment and compensation for ESG expertise to keep up with the sustainable investing push. Blackstone’s headcount in the sector has grown fivefold globally since 2019.

The London hiring spree is likely to see Blackstone need additional office space in the U.K. capital. In the short term, that could include some overflow space before a bigger move is considered when the current lease at its Berkeley Square headquarters in London’s Mayfair neighborhood expires at the end of 2027.

The U.S. investment firm, which opened a London base in 2000, also leases space on St James’s Square for its real estate management business.

“We’ve been the U.K.’s largest outside investor for the last decade,” said Karim. “We want to continue that trajectory.”

(Adds detail on Blackstone pay in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shoppers Scramble for Staples as Food Fallout From War Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaThe shockwaves in global crop markets from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are now spreading to store shelves.Worries about surging sunflower oil prices trig

  • Cary firm with 20,000 employees to be taken private in $5.8B deal

    Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) has agreed to a deal to sell the company to a private equity firm. The Cary-based company is being bought by its largest shareholder, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Cornerstone is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America and has over 20,000 employees across all of its locations.

  • Germany Seeks to Avert VTB Unit’s Collapse in Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- German authorities are stepping up scrutiny of VTB Bank PJSC’s European operations as they seek to avoid triggering the deposit insurance scheme that could represent a multi-billion-dollar upfront hit to other banks in the nation.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil

  • Ukraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaRussia’s top energy official threatened to cut off natural gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, escalating economic tensions with Europe as the war i

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHyperso

  • Better.com plans to lay off about 4,000 people this week, sources say

    Online mortgage lender Better.com is poised to lay off roughly 50% of its staff of about 8,000 this week, according to sources familiar with internal happenings at the company. TechCrunch first reported on February 18 that the new round of layoffs were coming. The move comes just over three months after the New York-based startup laid off 9% of its staff -- or 900 people -- during a Zoom call that went viral and led to a number of top executives resigning and a flurry of bad publicity for the company.

  • Stock markets slip in the red as Ukraine and Russia hold peace talks

    European markets were in the red as hopes of talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to lift and oil prices eased after Germany slammed the brakes on talks of a Russian crude ban.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • Stock Market Correction: These High-Growth Companies Are Screaming Buys

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two companies that have been battered badly so far this year. As a result, the massive pullbacks in shares of Meta Platforms and Himax are opportunities for investors to buy companies with solid long-term growth potential at attractive valuations. Let's look at the reasons why these tech companies could be prudent long-term bets right now.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • A Russian debt default could spill over into emerging markets including China, according to Yale economist Stephen Roach

    According to Yale University fellow, Stephen Roach any potential Russian default would spill over into the emerging markets and affect China as well.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.